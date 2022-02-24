Local View: Fairness is Nebraska way

I’ve lived in Nebraska since 1966 and raised my family in Lincoln. I have served our community in business and education and served as an elected member of Nebraska’s State Board of Education.

I know fairness is the Nebraska way. Today, I am joining the call for fair and equal treatment of our LGBT neighbors in Lincoln and beyond.

Everybody should have the freedom to go about their daily lives – go into a store, check into a hotel, eat a meal at a restaurant – without fear of harassment or discrimination. No one should be at risk of being locked out of a job, denied housing or refused service simply because of who they are or who they love.

Unfortunately, discrimination is still commonplace. A recent survey found that more than 1 in 3 LGBT Americans faced discrimination of some kind in the past year.

I fully support the updates to Lincoln’s nondiscrimination ordinance approved recently by the Lincoln City Council. These updates protect LGBT people in Lincoln, as well as veterans, active military, people of color and those living with disabilities.

Not only are these changes the right thing to do, but the economic benefits to the city and state can’t be ignored. In my former career as an executive for Gallup, I found that competitiveness for talent requires that the places where businesses operate are safe, welcoming and free from discrimination for team members and their families.

A lack of federal protections keeps many LGBT people in the closet, with documented impacts on their mental health, wellness, productivity and ability to innovate. A peer-reviewed study from the Harvard Business Review found that nondiscrimination laws make states more innovative, with 30% more patents filed and an influx of innovators.

For these reasons and more, much of Nebraska’s business community supports protections for LGBT people. Nebraska’s State Chamber of Commerce advocates for a welcoming and diverse Nebraska.

In my capacity as a member of OutNebraska’s advisory board, I’ve worked with over 70 businesses across the state to form Nebraska Competes, a non-partisan coalition of businesses committed to achieving nondiscrimination policies at the community and state levels in order to attract the best talent, to increase business-to-business and business-to-consumer relationships, and to grow Nebraska’s economy. These protections would go hand in hand with our state’s focus on innovation and inclusion outlined in Blueprint Nebraska.

Business leaders here in Nebraska and across the nation know that discrimination is bad for business. Federal LGBT nondiscrimination legislation has been endorsed by a broad coalition that includes over 500 businesses, 50 trade and professional associations and 500 advocacy organizations.

After all, nondiscrimination is about respect for people of all backgrounds – that’s why 94% of America’s biggest companies have inclusion policies that include LGBT people as well as religion, race and more. Smart workers vote with their feet and non-discrimination laws influence decisions about where people want to live and work.

Lincoln and Nebraska can avoid major competitive risks – and win investment, business and talent – by sending a clear and consistent signal that the LGBT community is fully welcome here. This message matters to large and small businesses, to tourism and travel bookers and to talented workers.

Treating LGBT people fairly and welcoming them warmly costs nothing and would change our city’s and state’s brand for the better, while creating quantifiable, long-term economic benefits. That’s what I call a smart business decision.

Our city level protections are an important first step. But we need federal protections, too, for any LGBT Lincolnite who travels for work, family or fun. Congress must pass the Equality Act, which would create those needed nondiscrimination protections for LGBT people no matter what state they call home or visit.

As a lifelong Nebraskan, I know what our state believes in. We value diversity, we welcome everyone and we believe in people’s abilities to contribute to their communities. We must support equality both locally and federally to guarantee we can all enjoy basic freedoms like the ability to rent or own a home, earn a living and participate in our community.

To Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse: I ask you to join your colleagues at the negotiation table. We need you to make the bipartisan passage of the Equality Act happen.

To you, my friends and neighbors in Lincoln: I ask you to raise your voice in support for fairness in Lincoln. We must confirm our commitment to fairness and support the Lincoln City Council’s action.

Max Larsen is a retired businessman and educator.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0