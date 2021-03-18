Local View: Facts back medical cannabis

We have spent the past eight years working on this issue. We have had studies done, bills introduced, committee hearings, floor debates and votes taken over that period. That is how the legislative process works, and the governor and other opponents know it. If LB474 passes, it will have been put through the rigors of eight long years of the legislative process. That’s much longer than the vast majority of bills that are enacted. A recreational cannabis bill would have to go through the exact same process in order to become law. No magic!

The continued misrepresentation of the facts uncovers another ugly truth in this debate, and that’s the dehumanization of children and other sick and suffering citizens of this state. The governor fails to even acknowledge how the lack of medical cannabis impacts our kids and the lives of thousands of other patients in Nebraska. When he recently stated that, “if you legalize marijuana, you’re gonna kill your kids,'' he dehumanized the families and their sick loved ones, some of whom were not more than 20 feet away from him — families that are begging for this treatment option to be legal for them. It was as if those families didn’t even exist. That statement was deeply hurtful considering what we endure each and every day.