Local View: Expand nonpartisan elections

That’s the key to the Nebraska system -- empowering voters and elected leaders to work together by removing the partisan structures that keep them apart. Common-sense decision making is in short supply in so many other parts of our country. That’s why delegations from other states often visit Lincoln to study the Nebraska system.

Unfortunately, partisan dysfunction is the norm throughout the United States, and Nebraska is far from immune. Our nonpartisan electoral system only applies to state legislative offices. Federal and statewide officials are elected using a Washington-style partisan system of closed partisan primary elections.

Today, Nebraska is the only state in the country that uses one system (open and nonpartisan) to elect state legislators, and a completely different system (closed and partisan) to elect federal and statewide officials. It’s time to have a serious conversation about expanding our highly popular and successful open primary system!