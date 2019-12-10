Local View: Everyone needs for Lincoln to prosper

Lincoln is growing stronger, becoming more diverse and innovative. In 2016, we could see this. But we could also see from the Lincoln Vital Signs report, that not all of Lincoln’s residents were seeing the same economic and social opportunities.
As a community, we had a choice to make. We could continue to live our lives as we always had and challenges would only grow. Or we could think differently about how we approach the challenges and turn them into opportunities. Thankfully, we chose the latter.
Inspired by 2,100 ideas from the community, the Prosper Lincoln community agenda was created. Designed to focus on coordinating and collaborating between sectors, we worked to improve Early Childhood, Employment Skills and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.
Thanks to Lincoln’s energy and drive, more than 273 new placements have been created at early childhood providers. More of these providers are improving their quality, and 110 children from low-income families now have access to this quality education.
The Lincoln Early Childhood Network was established to more effectively connect families to resources, and more than 36,000 books have been distributed to families as part of the Read Aloud Lincoln imitative.
Businesses and workforce agencies are working with job seekers and case managers to fill job openings. Businesses are recruiting and retaining employees through career pathways and creating policies to accommodate working families in poverty and English Language Learners. Lincoln Public School students are connected to job shadows, apprenticeships, internships and employment.
Hundreds of university students are connected to dozens of local employers for jobs and internships, encouraging them to stay, live, work and play in Lincoln. High school students with a propensity for entrepreneurship are identified and gaining invaluable experience through Future Builders.
The progress to date is due to a true community-wide effort across all sectors, just as we had hoped. So many people and organizations have stepped up to make progress toward these goals, including neighborhoods, faith organizations, businesses, schools, nonprofits and more. The depth of involvement is inspiring – from the grassroots organizations to the systems leaders, so many people have made a difference.
Other cities across the country are now asking Lincoln, “Just how did you do this?” Your efforts are inspiring change in cities near and far.
As we come to the end of the first three-year Prosper Lincoln strategic plan, we ask, “What’s next?” In the upcoming week, the 2019 Lincoln Vital Signs report will be released, and Lincolnites will convene for the Prosper Lincoln Summit. We will see what the latest Vital Signs tell us about how we can continue our momentum into Prosper Lincoln’s second phase.
Thank you for all you’ve done so far. Whether you donated a book to a child or supported Lincoln Littles Early Learning Fund; whether you volunteered to teach English to a refugee seeking employment or hired a mom on a healthcare career path; whether you mentored a student to see what they can become or encouraged a college grad to grow roots in Lincoln, you’ve made an impact.
What can you do next? There is much more to be done if we want every resident of Lincoln to truly prosper.
Bryan Seck is developer for Employment Skills; Michelle Suarez is developer for Early Childhood; and Rich Claussen is ambassador for Innovation & Entrepreneurship.