Local View: Everyone needs for Lincoln to prosper

Hundreds of university students are connected to dozens of local employers for jobs and internships, encouraging them to stay, live, work and play in Lincoln. High school students with a propensity for entrepreneurship are identified and gaining invaluable experience through Future Builders.

The progress to date is due to a true community-wide effort across all sectors, just as we had hoped. So many people and organizations have stepped up to make progress toward these goals, including neighborhoods, faith organizations, businesses, schools, nonprofits and more. The depth of involvement is inspiring – from the grassroots organizations to the systems leaders, so many people have made a difference.

Other cities across the country are now asking Lincoln, “Just how did you do this?” Your efforts are inspiring change in cities near and far.

As we come to the end of the first three-year Prosper Lincoln strategic plan, we ask, “What’s next?” In the upcoming week, the 2019 Lincoln Vital Signs report will be released, and Lincolnites will convene for the Prosper Lincoln Summit. We will see what the latest Vital Signs tell us about how we can continue our momentum into Prosper Lincoln’s second phase.