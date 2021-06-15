Local View: Equality Act right for nation

Imagine that some people are worried that supporting the Equality Act may curtail their own rights, but the truth is it doesn’t. It simply makes sure that people are not discriminated against for who they are or who they love, and it makes sure people are treated how we ourselves would want to be treated. It comes down to basic dignity and respect.

My family has deep roots in Nebraska, settling here nine years before the state motto “Equality before the law” was adopted back in 1857. For generations, Nebraskans have been committed to doing what is right and just and now is the time for us to fulfill that vision.

Personally, I like to fight for the underdog. Many times, small businesses like mine are just that. Doing all we can to make our impact, we need every advantage we can get. Basic protections for LGBTQ people help everyone in Nebraska. Growing up here I was instilled with a belief that all people have the ability to follow their dreams. We now have the opportunity to remove the barriers that have kept many from doing just that.

I hope Sen. Deb Fischer will show leadership and seize the opportunity to help pass this important law. By negotiating in good faith and finding common ground, our senators can send a powerful message of inclusion to all Americans. In doing so, we will help everyone’s bottom line.

Lyn Wineman is president of KidGlov, a boutique advertising agency with offices in Lincoln and Omaha, and is also a member of Nebraska Competes, a nonpartisan coalition of businesses supporting the passage of the Equality Act.

