Local View: Ensuring our future

As young boy growing up in McCook, my dad and I spent a great deal of time fishing in the Sandhills. And during summers I served on the staff of the Boy Scout Camp Opal Springs in Wellfleet. So I’ve always known what a treasure the Sandhills are for Nebraska.

I was recently thinking about Earth Day and these irreplaceable resources we have in our state. The Sandhills are the largest intact grassland in the world. The Platte River plays host to hundreds of thousands of cranes every year on their annual migration. And our lands and waters support a diverse and robust agricultural economy that helps feed the world.

It can be easy to forget that our own lives, economy and culture all depend on nature for clean air, drinking water and food. And it can be difficult to face that our natural world has been changing at a rapid rate.

The University of Nebraska predicts that over the next decades we should expect more extreme heat waves and droughts punctuated by intensive precipitation events, and unless we begin to halt the conditions causing climate change, "severe drought could become the new climate normal" for Nebraska. This would be catastrophic for not only the health of our human and natural life but also our agricultural economy.

With that in mind, the Biden administration last year released plans for a strategy to conserve 30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030. With its “America the Beautiful” initiative (or 30x30 for shorthand), the government expressed a "commitment to supporting the voluntary conservation efforts of farmers, ranchers, and fishers; and honoring of Tribal sovereignty and private property rights."

Unfortunately, there has been a lot of disinformation about the initiative. I would agree with critics who say the administration should have been clearer about the proposal. Regardless, I believe its objectives are good, entirely voluntary and that Nebraska would be wise to embrace it.

America the Beautiful aims to give more resources to farmers and ranchers to help them meet accelerated food demand without sacrificing the lands, water and wildlife we all value and need.

In Nebraska, over 90% of land is in production agriculture. Conservation in our state means working collaboratively with landowners to apply voluntary practices that are beneficial economically as well as ecologically.

Some politicians, though, have been spreading false messages about the America the Beautiful initiative, calling it a “federal land grab.” In fact, on Earth Day, Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts is hosting a summit to build opposition to the initiative. If their portrayal of it were accurate, I would never advocate for it. But I truly believe America the Beautiful provides the opportunity of a lifetime for collaborative conservation action that works with private landowners rather than restricting their rights.

The belief that we must act on behalf of conservation is widely shared among all Nebraskans. A recent statewide survey conducted by a Republican polling firm showed that 79% of Republicans, 84% of independents and 83% of Democrats believe "more needs to be done to conserve land, water and wildlife habitat in the state."

So this Earth Day, please help me push back against extremist and divisive rhetoric. Learn more about the voluntary America the Beautiful initiative. It is not an order or mandate. And get involved with local conservation groups working to not only protect wildlife and nature, but also the resources that underpin all aspects of our economy and way of life.

Ben Nelson was governor of Nebraska from 1991 to 1999 and a U.S. senator from 2001 to 2013.

