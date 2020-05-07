Local View: Educators want role in tax plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is a false narrative from some at the Capitol that schools are unwilling to compromise on property tax reform. It is important to provide context to the letter recently published in the Lincoln Journal Star regarding public education and property tax relief.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan indicated in her letter ("Tax reform crucial right now," April 22) that LB1106 would provide property tax relief without harming schools. That is incorrect.

Let us be clear: When it comes to property tax relief that saves our communities money while keeping schools viable and strong, we are completely in support. We are saying no only to the harmful mechanisms in LB1106, which, among other problems, would make lasting changes to how Nebraska funds public schools based on a one-time projected revenue increase that has already disappeared in the COVID-19 recession.

In the April 22 column, Linehan used Lincoln Public Schools as one of her examples and has shared similar examples with other districts and communities across the state in other papers. The fact is that LB1106 would harm schools of all sizes, urban and rural, and would impair local control.