Local View: Echoes of an excommunication

The Washington Post sent reporter Paul Hendrickson who interviewed me in the Cornhusker Hotel bar and asked me to speak Latin to him. “What is Randall J. Moody’s crime,” he wrote, “his awful sin? Did he go haywire and ball-peen religious statues, curse the Holy Father in a public place, torch a cathedral? No, he belongs to Planned Parenthood.”

There was no confrontation at the altar when I took communion after the bishop’s deadline. He had decreed that a self-imposed excommunication would take effect. “I do not believe the bishop has the authority to issue a class-action excommunication,” I responded.

“Priests will not refuse communion to anyone who goes forward during Mass,” the bishop’s spokesman said. “If a parishioner is known to have belonged to one of the groups does take communion, ‘the assumption will be that the person has repented,’ and has dropped the affiliation.” Twenty-five years later I still “belong” to Planned Parenthood.