On the heels of the second annual Symposium of the Institute for Human and Planetary Health, 11,258 scientists in 153 countries released a report warning that the planet “clearly and unequivocally faces a climate emergency.”
Among the goals required to address the emergency are a shift to a plant-based diet for all and the implementation of regenerative agricultural practices. I would add that we also need to re-localize our food systems.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has informed us that by 2030 we must reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 45%. Consider what that means for your daily life -- traveling half as much (other than walking or biking); buying half as much "stuff" as we do now; heating and cooling our homes half as much; cutting emissions from our diet by half. The scope and impact of these proposed changes are difficult to contemplate.
The fact that the human diet was included in the policy goals demonstrates that what we eat matters in the context of the environment. Of the 48 tons of greenhouse gases attributed to each U.S. household annually, food is responsible for 17% of the total (8 tons).
Raising animals for food is estimated to be responsible for up to 50% of total global greenhouse gas emissions. Factors leading to the high carbon footprint of a hamburger include the fossil fuels utilized in producing the fertilizer and pumping the irrigation water to grow the corn that fed the cow, emissions that result from land conversion and methane (a global warming gas) released from the animals’ digestion and manure.
These foods also often require energy-intensive processing and transport over long distances before landing on our plates.
The Natural Resources Defense Council estimates that if all Americans eliminated just one quarter-pound serving of beef per week, the reduction in emissions would be equivalent to taking 4 million to 6 million cars off the road. Eliminating meat and dairy entirely, a vegan diet, has the lowest carbon footprint of all and can cut your personal carbon “foodprint” by more than half.
What we eat impacts our health directly. Diet is the most important health influence. Diets based on whole-plant foods increase life expectancy and reduce the lifetime risk of all chronic diseases.
What we eat also impacts our health indirectly through effects on the health of the planet. Humans are completely dependent upon healthy ecosystems to feed, clothe, and house ourselves.
As temperatures rise, so do sea levels. These disruptions, along with more intense weather events, are changing what we can grow, where we can grow it and how much we can grow. In the face of climate change and a degrading environment, our health will suffer from extreme heat, agricultural failures leading to food shortages, issues with water quantity and quality and emerging infectious diseases like the mosquito-borne Zika virus.
Eating a plant-based diet will likely not be a popular idea with many Nebraskans. Success has long been measured by the amount of meat on the table. Cultural norms, and valid concerns for our economy and farmers’ pocketbooks, make it wise to thoughtfully use ruminant livestock to regenerate rapidly depleting soils while still providing an important revenue source for farmers.
Personal choice in this instance is powerful. It will require sacrifice, but the simple truth is that change will occur one way or another. Either we will continue with “business as usual” and experience runaway climate change, leading to a complete dismantling of our civilization via food and water shortages and the accompanying civil strife, or we will face these issues with the sobriety and urgency that they deserve.
We will mobilize to make the required changes and maintain a habitable planet for ourselves and our children.
We have the opportunity to create policies that will get more farmers back on the land growing food in a regenerative way. Such policies will help to mitigate climate change and to create local, equitable food systems that provide health-promoting, whole-plant foods. We can realize the vision of the Institute of Human and Planetary Health -- ”a world in which human activity supports the health of the planet on which human health depends.”
It is time to seize those opportunities. The question remains -- will we?