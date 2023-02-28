Twenty-one. That is the number that represents Nebraska’s rank in voter participation, according to the America Goes to the Polls 2020 report.

The report shows the voter turnout and engagement rates in each state and explains how our electoral system works, how it may be improved and how we can participate.

Nebraska holds this spot, in part, because we were one of just 15 states (at the time) without rigid voter ID laws — laws that we know present significant hurdles between voters and the ballot box. But now, that rank — and our freedom to vote — hangs in the balance following the passage of Initiative 432.

Passed last November, Initiative 432 is an amendment to the state constitution requiring a valid photo ID to vote. Additionally, it requires the state legislature to specify what documents qualify for photo ID. That’s the work of the unicameral now.

Already, several bills have been introduced to implement this new aspect of our constitution. One bill of particular concern is Legislative Bill 535, which includes a requirement for every mail-in ballot to be notarized.

LB535 and the other proposed laws would be a major blow to our right to vote. The recent hearing on LB535 has proven current proposals do not reflect what’s in the best interest of Nebraskans. From concerns about the costs to the communities this bill disregards, and beyond, there was no shortage of disapproval over this bill. As such, it is critical the unicameral takes its time in drafting this bill that ensures voting doesn't become harder.

Time and again, it’s been shown that rushed voter ID laws have a negative impact on marginalized communities. It’s crucial that any voter ID bill the Legislature considers, respects and includes community buy-in from our most vulnerable.

Whether it be communities of color, the elderly, immigrants who have become U.S. citizens, impoverished or disabled Nebraskans, getting access to a valid ID will be an obstacle in their ability to perform their basic civic duty, so the work must be put in to remove those obstacles. Rural communities must also be prioritized, as they will feel the impact of these new requirements due to the infrequent hours of county DMVs.

Voter ID laws don't strengthen the integrity of our elections. Yet proponents of voter ID are trying to push that narrative in an attempt to put up additional barriers to the right to vote. However, Nebraska doesn’t have a history of compromised election integrity or voter impersonation, a fact embraced by both our current and former secretaries of state.

With LB535, further concern comes from the call to require notaries for vote-by-mail. In counties that conduct all-mail elections, the cost and process of obtaining a notary must be called into question.

Furthermore, requiring payment to vote is an illegal poll tax, so the state’s only legal option will be dipping into tax revenue to provide the necessary IDs. Costs will also have to be considered in the education campaign on these new changes, as well as the notaries for vote-by-mail, if the unicameral follows through with the requirement. Ultimately, Nebraska’s taxpayers will foot the several-million-dollar bill for an ID requirement that doesn’t solve a real problem.

There is no doubt that many Nebraskans are concerned about protecting our country’s elections. However, passing the wrong voter ID measure will do nothing but create additional barriers between Nebraskans and the ballot box. As voters encounter those barriers, they are poised to succumb to confusion or apathy and may even choose not to vote as a result.

But there is a solution, and that is patience and community. In 2018, Nebraska passed Medicare expansion on the ballot. However, the implementation took three years to begin the roll out, with opponents cautious over the complicated nature of the expansion. The result is now a health care system that works for most Nebraskans, with former proponents and opponents of the original bill pleased.

It’s clear: If the unicameral rushes into passing LB535 or a similar bill, Nebraska is poised to lose our positioning in the top half of states that make it easy to vote. The process must be slowed down, with legislators making sure no group is excluded from voting due to poor implementation or partisan interests.

Voting is a fundamental right, one which our constitution protects broadly. Passing the wrong voter ID bill will restrict Nebraskans’ basic rights, and we’re calling on our legislators to put in the actual work to guarantee voting remains an easy process in the Cornhusker State.