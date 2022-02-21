Local View: Don't move trust offices

As members of the state’s conservation community we fear that the Nebraska Environmental Trust Board’s proposed abandonment of its offices in the historic Ferguson House near the Capitol is a veiled attempt by the dysfunctional state Department of Energy and Environment to snarl the trust in its regulatory web.

Already embroiled in the poison seed controversy near Mead, we are concerned that the DEE might be looking to alter the trust’s mission “to conserve, enhance and restore the natural environment of Nebraska,” and get its hands on the $20 million per year from the state lottery that the trust hands out each year for qualifying conservation projects.

Given some recent events, this possible change in direction for the trust may be going through the back door of the Ferguson House, home to the trust offices for 17 years. It houses one other small state agency and was home to receptions, weddings and guided tours by constituents of state legislators, among others. The trust board ended that public service last year claiming it was too costly and took up too much staff time, reasoning disputed by the agency’s then-executive director.

At a recent hearing of the Legislature’s appropriations committee, the newly appointed executive director of the trust asked permission to transfer funds from its budget or increase its spending so the agency can pay rent for a new location.

It caught the attention of at least one of the conservatives on the committee when it was discovered that the trust’s annual rent at the Ferguson House is practically free, while it would cost approximately between $50,000 to $65,000 a year to rent offices the size the trust needs.

When asked for the reasoning behind this fiscally unsound move, the reply was, “A change in the board.” Embattled DEE director Jim Macy is a member of the Trust board, and we think he might like to have the trust close by his offices located in the Fallbrook area.

Years ago, the trust moved to the Ferguson House to separate it from the offices of the Game and Parks Commission whose director has a seat on the trust board. It was feared the commission, which applies for and receives project money from the trust, might exert undue influence on board decisions.

It’s not coincidental that the trust board was sued by two private citizens after it tried to award money to projects that would have resulted in private companies buying ethanol pumps, apparently in direct contradiction of its own rules and the law. Macy and his DEE came up with that idea. It didn’t work.

The board also has publicly stated that it will not award grants to any applicant that includes conservation easements in its proposal. Easements have been used extensively to preserve environmentally fragile prairies and wetlands. But also by farmers to insure encroaching urbanization is kept at bay.

There has been much misinformation spread in Nebraska about the federal government’s 30x30 program which has a goal to preserve 30% of the country’s land in a natural state. Claims have been made by state officials and Republican political candidates that the feds would confiscate land for the purpose. Total hogwash.

The Nebraska Environmental Trust should stay at the Ferguson House. The DEE should keep its hands off the Trust — and its money — and the board’s decisions on awarding grants should be transparent and in line with its legally mandated mission.

Randall Moody of Lincoln is a retired lawyer and lobbyist. He writes on behalf of Gerry Lauritzen, Gail Yanney, Lynn Roper and Dayle Williamson, all former board members of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, and Katie Dimon Graf, an environmental advocate.

