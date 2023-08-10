In May, the Nebraska Legislature made K-12 education better by finally passing Nebraska’s first school choice program to empower more families, especially lower-income families, to choose the right education for their children.

The Opportunity Scholarships Act, a scholarship model proven in 21 other states, will benefit children from Scottsbluff to Omaha and provide more options for those who have few.

In a recent Local View article ("Opportunity Scholarships Act circumvents state constitution," July 21) opposing the Opportunity Scholarships Act, Dave Welsch claimed LB753 wouldn’t pass constitutional muster. He is mistaken. Numerous courts — including the United States Supreme Court — have already upheld tax-credit scholarships as constitutional. In fact, each of the nine lawsuits brought against such scholarship programs in other states have failed.

Courts have ruled that scholarship programs like LB753 do not demonstrably reduce state or local budgets or otherwise cause any harm — and that tax-credit scholarships are privately funded, therefore not expending taxpayer dollars.

The United States Supreme Court has recently put this issue of unconstitutionality to rest in their 2020 decision in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue and the 2022 decision in Carson v. Makin. In short, this question has been answered: Scholarship tax credit programs like LB753 are constitutional. It should be noted that every public school district in the state has been informed that it will receive more state aid next year. In several cases the aid received will be over 1000% more than the district would have received had the Legislature not passed LB583.

Opponents of school choice like Mr. Welsch seem determined to repeal LB753, in spite of the fact that it will help kids across the state access the education that works best for them, whether public or private.

Those behind the “Support Our Schools” petition effort seem to want to protect the existing system and status quo, which is falling short for too many of Nebraska’s youth. One should ask opponents why they oppose a law that will help our students and then check any “facts” they offer. In contrast, supporters of the Opportunity Scholarships Act are protecting the rights of parents and making success more likely for every student in Nebraska.

While Nebraska was the very last state in the country to pass a school choice program, Nebraska does have a unique historical role in establishing the rights of parents in the education of their children. One hundred years ago, a Nebraska teacher, Robert T. Meyer, was convicted of the “crime” of teaching German through the reading of Bible verses at a Lutheran school.

Capitalizing on a wave of anti-immigrant sentiment following the First World War, the national teachers’ union had lobbied for the passage of “language laws,” which limited the teaching of foreign languages in schools. Nebraska’s law effectively banned the teaching of foreign languages, saying that “no person, individually or as a teacher, shall, in any private, denominational, parochial or public school, teach any subject to any person in any language other than the English language.”

From his one-room schoolhouse in rural Nebraska, Meyer took his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which reaffirmed the power of parents to control the education of their own children. In Meyer v. Nebraska, the court ruled that Nebraska had unconstitutionally interfered with Meyer’s “calling” to teach German in school and with “the power of parents to control the education of their own.”

Nebraska families have long celebrated this important victory, as well as the decision in Pierce v. Society of Sisters, which affirmed that “the child is not a mere creature of the state.” The reality is, while some parents have the means to afford a private education for their child or move to a district with public schools that meets their child’s educational needs, not everyone is so fortunate. Parents, who are the primary educators of their own children have the right to direct their child’s education, no matter their income level or ZIP code.

Those eligible for scholarships include students from low-income families, students who have been bullied, children in foster care, children of military families and students denied option enrollment by a public school. To sign the petition to repeal LB753 is an act hostile to Nebraska’s youth and their parents. With LB573, struggling students are granted a fighting chance at an education that works best for them, and it challenges struggling schools to develop better opportunities for all students.