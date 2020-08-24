Local View: Don't hamper wind growth

For 27 years, I’ve served as an elected member to the board of directors of the Nebraska Public Power District. As the state’s largest utility, NPPD recognizes the importance of diversifying our generation mix. Wind energy can help us achieve that goal, utilizing a resource we have in abundance in our state. Nebraska is third in the nation in wind energy potential.

I have other reasons to be concerned with the severe setback proposal in Gage County. Utilities and major corporations are increasingly establishing goals of reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 or earlier. NPPD will soon be embarking upon a study to consider establishing a similar goal for Nebraska's largest utility.

In the meantime, we are feeling the pressure placed upon us by many of our customers to increase renewable resources in our energy mix. As an example, Monolith, the new carbon black manufacturer located near Hallam, has announced that it will move toward achieving a 100% renewable energy mix as soon as possible. Since NPPD is the sole supplier of electricity to the plant, we must find ways to increase renewables within our energy mix.