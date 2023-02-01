Local View: Don't forget school safety

The 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature is off to a running start. With over 800 bills proposed, even seasoned followers of the legislative process can feel overwhelmed.

While much of the initial media attention on K-12 education policy issues has centered around the ambitious school funding reform package of bills brought on behalf of Gov. Jim Pillen, there are literally dozens of other bills pertinent to K-12 education. Some are about dollars and cents, a few are just nonsense, but those focused on school safety reflect common sense. Three of these bills in particular would meet pertinent school safety needs in a logical fashion.

LB 516, sponsored by Sen. Lynne Walz: This bill reflects consensus recommendations from the Commissioner’s Nebraska School Safety Task Force, which gathered substantial stakeholder input from educators and safety experts over several months to review school safety issues in the wake of the tragic events of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in May, 2022.

LB 516 takes a comprehensive approach to school safety and includes supportive measures for both infrastructure and personnel. It would position regional specialists to assist schools in training and technical support for safety issues and establish a statewide grant program to address security related infrastructure projects in schools. These important building needs exist in many Nebraska schools and would include installing, replacing or upgrading surveillance equipment and instituting secure access systems to better monitor entrances and exits.

LB516 also tasks the Nebraska Department of Education with overseeing grants funding mental health practitioners and school psychologists to support students. The bill points to our regional public health departments and Educational Service Units as logical partners in this effort.

LB527, sponsored by Sen. John Fredrickson, would identify an additional $12 million appropriation for reimbursement of allowable mental health expenditures by schools and ESUs, specifying the qualifications for reimbursement of such services.

It addresses a long-standing gap in reimbursable school services by ensuring the reimbursement is for mental health support other than that eligible for reimbursement provided under special education criteria. This is important since many students benefiting from school-based mental health services are not identified as students with disabilities.

While comprehensive school mental health models are currently being administered via an NDE grant through ESUs, the appropriation in LB527 would address the foreseeable sustainability challenges of maintaining these critical services.

LB585, sponsored by Sen. Jana Hughes, alters the scope of existing mandates regarding suicide prevention training, and more clearly defines duties of the state school security director. Hughes, a former Seward school board member, has leaned upon her experience to ensure the language in LB585 is beneficial to schools.

It helpfully expands the range of approved topics in meeting existing requirements regarding suicide awareness training to include, as directed by the local school superintendent, training in other behavioral and mental health issues such as trauma-informed care.

The bill also suitably expands the scope of personnel required to complete the trainings so that it includes all school staff who interact with students. This bill would help avoid unnecessarily repetitive staff training, ensure schools are not omitting key personnel in trainings, and expand the knowledge base and skillfulness of school staff in preventing suicides.

LB516, LB527 and LB585 will each receive hearings in the unicameral’s Education Committee and are worthy of strong public support. These bills address the very real challenges of school safety in rational and systematic fashion. Senators Fredrickson, Hughes and Walz deserve our kudos. Urge senators to sign on in support of these three bills.