Local View: Don't change pursuit law

“From 1996 to 2015, an average of 355 persons (about 1 per day) were killed annually in (police) pursuit-related crashes,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice in a special report published in 2017, and included 277 non-vehicle occupants; people considered to be “innocent bystanders.”
It should be noted that the DOJ report tracked only fatalities and did not report injuries or damage to property. Logic tells us that the number of persons injured in these pursuit related collisions is much higher. In that same period, Nebraska had only 29 fatal police-chase collisions, including only one innocent bystander.
Why are Nebraska’s police chase deaths so much lower than the national average? Simply put, because Nebraska’s Police Chase Liability law saves lives and prevents injuries.
Nebraska has in place a statewide disincentive to engage in these dangerous pursuits. For more than 25 years, Nebraska law has held each law enforcement agency responsible for the decision to conduct pursuits. If an innocent party is injured because of a police chase, that person can recover for his or her damage from the agency that chose to chase.
Nebraska’s existing law is a way to compensate innocent victims, and it is our collective responsibility to “foot the bill” when an innocent person is injured or harmed by the actions of the government, even when those actions are justified and necessary.
LB326, under consideration by the Unicameral’s Judiciary Committee, seeks to overturn this measure of accountability of our government, and open our residential roads and rural main streets into ad hoc raceways – evoking images of a 1990s episode of “Cops.”
Police chases are incredibly dangerous. Of the reported police chases in the DOJ report, 45% reached speeds over 70 mph. Almost a quarter of these chases exceeded 90 mph. Fleeing suspects crashed their vehicles in 15% of those pursuits. Many of these collisions resulted in injuries, deaths and damage to property. And it doesn’t take long – two-thirds of these police pursuits were over in 3 miles or fewer.
Perhaps some would see the justification of police chases if they were only apprehending violent criminals. But this is just not the case. The Department of Justice report indicates that nearly 70% of all chases were initiated because of routine traffic violations such as speeding and other minor moving violations. Less than 10% of all chases were attempts to apprehend violent felons.
Our law does not allow a fleeing suspect or complicit passenger in the criminal’s car to seek compensation for his or her injuries. Only an innocent bystander is able to seek compensation for injuries he or she has sustained through no fault of their own.
Nebraska’s current law balances the need to maintain the rule of law with our proud elevation of the sanctity of every life. Our law provides that innocent bystanders -- good Nebraskans; our neighbors, friends and family -- are treated the way we would expect others to treat us. Our law does not coddle criminals; it brings comfort and help to families devastated by preventable tragedy.
LB326 seeks to remove this accountability to our neighbors. In a strange twist of logic, the bill, if passed, would immunize law enforcement for the death and carnage that is inevitable with high-speed chases, and shift the burden for these catastrophes onto the innocent victims – the very families of the mothers who are killed, the wage earners who are disabled, and parents grieving the life-changing injuries to their sons and daughters.
With this legislative about-face, the Unicameral will turn its back on the people who need us most. Tell your senator that you do not support LB326, and that he or she should not support it, either.
Andy Sibbernsen of Omaha is president of the Nebraska Association of trial Attorneys and writes on its behalf.