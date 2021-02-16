Local View: Don't change pursuit law

LB326, under consideration by the Unicameral’s Judiciary Committee, seeks to overturn this measure of accountability of our government, and open our residential roads and rural main streets into ad hoc raceways – evoking images of a 1990s episode of “Cops.”

Police chases are incredibly dangerous. Of the reported police chases in the DOJ report, 45% reached speeds over 70 mph. Almost a quarter of these chases exceeded 90 mph. Fleeing suspects crashed their vehicles in 15% of those pursuits. Many of these collisions resulted in injuries, deaths and damage to property. And it doesn’t take long – two-thirds of these police pursuits were over in 3 miles or fewer.

Perhaps some would see the justification of police chases if they were only apprehending violent criminals. But this is just not the case. The Department of Justice report indicates that nearly 70% of all chases were initiated because of routine traffic violations such as speeding and other minor moving violations. Less than 10% of all chases were attempts to apprehend violent felons.

Our law does not allow a fleeing suspect or complicit passenger in the criminal’s car to seek compensation for his or her injuries. Only an innocent bystander is able to seek compensation for injuries he or she has sustained through no fault of their own.