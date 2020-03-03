Local View: Don't repeat incentive mistakes

Have you noticed that when public tax dollars are spent helping poor folks, sick folks or farmers, those dollars are called subsidies? Yet, when public tax dollars are spent helping corporations and businesses, those tax dollars are called incentives.
Let’s be honest and call all tax dollars spent helping different sets of citizens the same name. If the federal economic incentive farm and conservation programs I use are called subsidies, then I think it fair to refer to state economic incentive programs as state corporate subsidy programs.
Citizens have long said economic incentive programs cost too much, are secretive, wasteful, not cost effective and usually help the most successful communities the most and struggling mostly rural communities the least.
Instead of learning from past mistakes and making needed changes, LB720 and its AM2207 amendment doubles down and digs the fiscal hole our state is in deeper and faster.
Nebraska is 49th in the nation in the percentage of funding it provides for K-12 education from state sources. No wonder our state has a property tax crisis.
Property taxes are used to make up the state school funding shortfall with the unfair, disproportionate and unsustainable overuse of property taxes.
Everyone knows that property tax reform should be the top priority of this Legislature. Rural Nebraska is in an economic crisis. We cannot afford to kick the can down the road one more time.
You have free articles remaining.
During our 33 years of taxpayer-financed corporate subsidies, thousands of small farm and ranch businesses across our state have been forced out of business while our state has ignored the property tax crisis. What is pro-business about that?
Agriculture is still the primary economic driver in our state. When ag makes money, it still drives economic activity, job creation, consumption of goods and services and tax revenues. If the Legislature wants to stimulate real Nebraska economic activity, growth and tax revenues, senators should prioritize property tax relief.
The size, shape and structure of economic incentive programs have a direct impact on state revenue to fund property tax reform. Because state revenues are limited, all major expenditures have to be compared to all other major state expenditures.
Under proposed amendments to LB720, namely AM2207, the state can pay up to $40 million to keep large companies “believed” to be at risk of leaving the state. That will likely set off a stampede of Nebraska corporations threatening to leave our state in order to also get subsidies so they can compete against other companies that have already received subsidies.
Will this new corporate subsidy program include Nebraska farmers who are threatening to leave our state and move their farming operation to a neighboring state with a fraction of the property tax load? Of course it won’t.
Like past failed corporate subsidy programs, funding for LB720 will automatically get priority regardless of whether state revenues are good or bad while also avoiding the Legislature’s own budgeting process.
Public investment through tax incentives should focus on creating quality, good paying jobs with benefits. However, LB720 with AM2207 would provide taxpayer subsidies to companies to create jobs in both urban and rural areas that pay wages so low a family of four would still qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, free school lunches and Medicaid expansion.
Further, companies are not required to pay for any benefits -- including health insurance -- to employees they’re hiring as a result of receiving taxpayer subsidies. That’s providing a taxpayer-financed handout to corporations that do not provide enough wages and benefits to provide a meaningful hand up to their own employees. Job creation should be focused on creating quality jobs with good wages and benefits, whether they are created in Omaha or Plymouth, in Lincoln or Hemingford.
Whether you love, hate or just tolerate corporate subsidy programs, the state of Nebraska cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of past programs. We deserve reformed programs that are targeted, transparent and cost effective.
Vern Jantzen is vice president of the Nebraska Farmers Union.