Local View: Don't repeat incentive mistakes

Have you noticed that when public tax dollars are spent helping poor folks, sick folks or farmers, those dollars are called subsidies? Yet, when public tax dollars are spent helping corporations and businesses, those tax dollars are called incentives.

Let’s be honest and call all tax dollars spent helping different sets of citizens the same name. If the federal economic incentive farm and conservation programs I use are called subsidies, then I think it fair to refer to state economic incentive programs as state corporate subsidy programs.

Citizens have long said economic incentive programs cost too much, are secretive, wasteful, not cost effective and usually help the most successful communities the most and struggling mostly rural communities the least.

Instead of learning from past mistakes and making needed changes, LB720 and its AM2207 amendment doubles down and digs the fiscal hole our state is in deeper and faster.

Nebraska is 49th in the nation in the percentage of funding it provides for K-12 education from state sources. No wonder our state has a property tax crisis.

Property taxes are used to make up the state school funding shortfall with the unfair, disproportionate and unsustainable overuse of property taxes.