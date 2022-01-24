Local View: Do we have will to heal?

If an opposing army were to invade the United States and proceed to systematically kill over 850,000 citizens, I would like to think that as a people we would unite and work together to defeat these invaders, that we could and would set aside personal differences and work together, along with experts, to focus on this effort.

The world and our country have been invaded by a silent, invisible enemy that has no respect or allegiance to anyone. In the U.S., the coronavirus began its death march by swiftly killing thousands of our vulnerable elderly population before beginning its random, periodically resurging, insidious search for any person it could infect, attacking some, passing over others and killing far too many of our family members, neighbors and friends.

For every one of the 850,000-plus deaths so far, there are many devastated and grieving relatives and friends. Thousands of exhausted medical professionals find this loss of life unthinkable, yet they persevere in their efforts to heal the sick.

Instead of joining together with medical professionals to defeat this invisible killer, however, we have turned on each other and made each other the enemy, including our family members and friends.