Local View: Do we have will to heal?

If an opposing army were to invade the United States and proceed to systematically kill over 850,000 citizens, I would like to think that as a people we would unite and work together to defeat these invaders, that we could and would set aside personal differences and work together, along with experts, to focus on this effort.
The world and our country have been invaded by a silent, invisible enemy that has no respect or allegiance to anyone. In the U.S., the coronavirus began its death march by swiftly killing thousands of our vulnerable elderly population before beginning its random, periodically resurging, insidious search for any person it could infect, attacking some, passing over others and killing far too many of our family members, neighbors and friends.
For every one of the 850,000-plus deaths so far, there are many devastated and grieving relatives and friends. Thousands of exhausted medical professionals find this loss of life unthinkable, yet they persevere in their efforts to heal the sick.
Instead of joining together with medical professionals to defeat this invisible killer, however, we have turned on each other and made each other the enemy, including our family members and friends.
We scorn and swear at those who wear a mask, and we scorn and swear at those who don’t wear a mask. We feel rage toward those who get vaccinated, and we feel rage toward those who refuse the vaccination. We swallow huge gobs of misinformation and disinformation about the virus and efforts to combat it from the politicians, media personalities, social media and websites that each of us chooses to pay attention to, and willfully reject voices that may offer a different perspective on how to deal with this crisis that just won’t go away.
Social media has enabled a mob mentality as we compose angry, hateful words and spew vile insults at each other, sometimes at people we know but more often toward those we don’t. Then we self-righteously pat ourselves on the back when we "own the libs" or "stick it to" the right-wingers.
We react instead of reflect. We find snarky memes on social media that validate our views and share them out as if they contain gospel truth, then we ignore people we have trusted for years.
The words of the song "The Eve of Destruction" (1964) sung by Barry McGuire come to mind:
"Yeah, my blood's so mad, feels like coagulatin'
"I'm sittin' here just contemplatin'
"I can't twist the truth, it knows no regulation ...
"When human respect is disintegratin'
"This whole crazy world is just too frustratin' ...
"Hate your next-door neighbor but don't forget to say grace ..."
We become preoccupied with the idea of our individual liberties and forget that our nation’s founders told us that the strength of this nation does not rest solely in the liberties and rights of a few but in the power and strength of each of us when we do the hard work of protecting the lives and liberties of each other.
When we make personal choices that ultimately hurt other people physically and emotionally, in word or in deed, this increases polarization. The polarization of America that we wake up to every morning weakens the structure, if not the foundation, of a healthy working democracy. The only thing worse than this is indifference.
Abraham Lincoln told Americans, after his nomination as the Republican candidate for president in 1858, that "A house divided against itself cannot stand." The same holds true today.
We are a deeply divided nation, and we all bear a measure of culpability for allowing this to happen, especially as we face a health crisis the likes of which we have not seen in our country for 100 years.
We are capable of much better than this. Our personal responsibilities include making sure each of us moves forward every day in ways that will bring healing to this divide. We can reject chaos and choose instead to listen and discern, to discuss and talk through; to at times agree to disagree but then embrace what brings us together and not degrade ourselves by provoking and stirring up the negativity that erodes our national discourse.
We each have the ability to do this, but the important question is, do we have the will?
Lois Todd-Meyer lives in Lincoln, taught high school English for 28 years and is currently an adjunct college instructor.