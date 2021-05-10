Local View: Diversion efforts boost public safety

Successful criminal diversion programs, including our recent STOP partnership with the Lincoln Public Schools Foundation, are an integral part of the job of the Lancaster County Attorney. It is my job to enforce the law, keep individuals safe, maintain a positive business environment and assist any Lancaster County resident involved in the criminal justice system.
Our diversion programs reduce costs to taxpayers and assist law enforcement, probation, the courts, jail and prisons. They offer responsible solutions and smart reform for the criminal justice system and keep Lancaster County a safe and great place to live.
The Lancaster County Attorney has developed robust, inclusive and innovative diversion programs. Partnering with the Lancaster County Department of Community Corrections, my office has grown criminal diversion efforts to its current four programs with a fifth program beginning last month. These programs relieve court congestion, save taxpayer dollars and, when completed, result in charges being dismissed and cases being sealed.
The Lancaster County Attorney offers the following pretrial criminal diversion programs administered through Community Corrections:
* General pretrial diversion: This diversion program is for individuals who have minimal criminal history and are charged with certain misdemeanor or felony offenses. An individualized program can last six to 12 months, depending on the charge and can require education, community service, restorative justice efforts and personal betterment programming.
* Veterans diversion: This diversion program is designed to meet the specific needs of veterans or current members of the armed forces who have or are eligible for Veterans Administration health care services. Veterans who commit certain offenses and who are diagnosed on the trauma spectrum connected to their time in the armed forces are eligible for this program, which started in 2014.
* Intensive supervised diversion: After developing the Lancaster County Drug Court, we identified a group of clients with drug-related charges but minimal criminal history, who would be oversupervised in a traditional Drug Court. This provides an opportunity for individuals to live successfully in the community, receive supervision and community-based services and reduce the risk of relapse and recidivism. This program started in 2017.
* Mental health diversion: This is a mental health intervention program to help individuals charged with certain misdemeanor or felony offenses with mental health needs that have contributed to violation of the law. This diversion program provides case management services and structure, including medication management and supervision. It is professionally designed and intended to reduce recidivism and incarceration for individuals with serious mental illness and related involvement in the criminal justice system. This program helps individuals live productive lives, benefit from services and reduces the risk of homelessness, unemployment and episodic institutionalization. This program started in 2017.
Through my experience, I have found, unfortunately, that the traditional prosecution model has not always been effective in addressing substance abuse, leading to recidivism and negative community impact.
My office worked closely with Community Corrections to develop a more progressive diversion program to address specific treatment needs of individuals confronted with controlled substance charges.
That's how the new treatment diversion program came to be.
It focuses on individuals determined to be low risk but have high treatment needs. Community Corrections uses a screening tool allowing staff to place individuals into an appropriate program and to statistically track and monitor programmatic success. This program is designed to support a clean and sober lifestyle, encourage positive decision-making, and modify behaviors that have previously brought them into the criminal justice system.
Treatment diversion connects individuals with substance abuse treatment and local community-based recovery programs. If the treatment team determines that a client needs additional resources, the client may be referred to adult Drug Court.
As Lancaster County attorney, among my many duties, I am responsible for trying to better individuals through diversion programs, by giving them the opportunity and tools to produce a better outcome for themselves, their family and our community.
Pat Condon is the Lancaster County attorney.