Local View: Diversion efforts boost public safety

* Veterans diversion: This diversion program is designed to meet the specific needs of veterans or current members of the armed forces who have or are eligible for Veterans Administration health care services. Veterans who commit certain offenses and who are diagnosed on the trauma spectrum connected to their time in the armed forces are eligible for this program, which started in 2014.

* Intensive supervised diversion: After developing the Lancaster County Drug Court, we identified a group of clients with drug-related charges but minimal criminal history, who would be oversupervised in a traditional Drug Court. This provides an opportunity for individuals to live successfully in the community, receive supervision and community-based services and reduce the risk of relapse and recidivism. This program started in 2017.