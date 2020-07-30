Local View: Discipline bill misses mark

Educators for Black Lives is a coalition of educators, students, family members and community members invested in positively impacting education, and we believe LB 147 is an oppressive policy that will harm Black, Indigenous, and students of color as well as students with disabilities.

We are not alone in this thinking: other advocates such as Voices for Children, The Arc of Nebraska, Education Rights Counsel, Disability Rights Nebraska and the ACLU of Nebraska all oppose the bill.

Lawmakers must listen to students, parents and experts.

Those who work with students with disabilities rightly point out our black, brown and special needs children need resources to be able to talk through their outward expressions, not to be restrained and detained as if they are criminals.

Mental health practitioners know that most students with severe, negative behaviors have suffered abuse and neglect or witnessed violence in their community or home. When restraining children, we become the threat, the aggressor, and the abuser breaking the trust we’ve built with students.

Instead, we should utilize school mental health staff in training others on how to prevent and non-violently intervene with mental health crises, ultimately, sticking to what we know best, supporting our students.