Local View: Discipline bill misses mark

Educators choose to enter the learning environment because of a relentless passion to make a positive impact on every student’s life. As educators, we recognize all of the ways that teachers are undervalued, overworked and underpaid to accomplish a nearly impossible job.
We empathize with the difficulty teachers face every day. The safety of students and teachers is one of many responsibilities that teachers have, but it must be a top priority. That’s why we’re urging fellow educators to oppose LB147, a bill focused on student discipline that can physically and emotionally harm our students for a lifetime.
Restraining children in the classroom can have dire consequences. We know the practice impacts students of color and students with disabilities disproportionately.
Many educators are not adept in best practices for mental health support or crisis response, impeding their ability to discern when it is appropriate to restrain a child. LB147 would also not hold staff that inappropriately injure or restrain students liable for the force they apply to children, which fails to protect students.
This bill does not adequately address the ways in which physical restraints negatively impact students with disabilities. The use of restraints in the educational setting is a highly nuanced and complex concern that is simply not adequately addressed in LB147 as it is presently written.
Educators for Black Lives is a coalition of educators, students, family members and community members invested in positively impacting education, and we believe LB 147 is an oppressive policy that will harm Black, Indigenous, and students of color as well as students with disabilities.
We are not alone in this thinking: other advocates such as Voices for Children, The Arc of Nebraska, Education Rights Counsel, Disability Rights Nebraska and the ACLU of Nebraska all oppose the bill.
Lawmakers must listen to students, parents and experts.
Those who work with students with disabilities rightly point out our black, brown and special needs children need resources to be able to talk through their outward expressions, not to be restrained and detained as if they are criminals.
Mental health practitioners know that most students with severe, negative behaviors have suffered abuse and neglect or witnessed violence in their community or home. When restraining children, we become the threat, the aggressor, and the abuser breaking the trust we’ve built with students.
Instead, we should utilize school mental health staff in training others on how to prevent and non-violently intervene with mental health crises, ultimately, sticking to what we know best, supporting our students.
Students we speak with say they feel physical restraint in the classroom is both unnecessary and dangerous. Instead of making them feel safe, these kinds of interactions would create fear.
In the midst of a movement as powerful as Black Lives Matter, we are trying to teach students and others to stand up and use their voice. Imagine how confusing it would be for students to watch a teacher restrain their black or disabled peer in front of their classmates.
LB147 has the potential to harm more students than it helps. We are reacting, addressing the behavior we see instead of taking proactive measures to mitigate the likelihood that a student experiences a mental health crisis while in the classroom.
If lawmakers are serious about finding equitable, practical and sustainable solutions to safety concerns, they will open a dialogue with a coalition of community members, advocacy groups and mental health professionals to ensure that whatever solution they propose is research-based and meets the needs of all parties.
The continued addition of amendments show that this bill was poorly conceived; we need to stop putting Band-Aids on the bill’s flaws and start from the beginning. Educators are tired of people outside of the classroom making decisions about how and what happens inside the classroom.
It is time for students, parents, teachers and community members to have a voice in this conversation. With our voice, we’re calling on legislators to oppose LB147 and support equitable schools and common-sense solutions.
Kym Caddell and Holly Murphy are founding members of Educators for Black Lives.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.