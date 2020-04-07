Local View: Digital gap grows wider

Generally, the lack of universal broadband access has been a terrible problem mostly defined by geography and wealth levels.

Sparsely populated rural areas and low-income communities remain the most likely parts of our communities to lack needed broadband connectivity.

However, with many parents displaced from their workplaces, even families with broadband access are finding it difficult to share limited bandwidth and devices.

The economic slowdown is likely to compound the nation’s broadband gaps by forcing more households to sacrifice their connections to pay for other basic needs. This means students of all ages, including college students and adults trying to retrain for other opportunities, will find it harder to progress academically and acquire the skills and credentials they need.

Federal and state leaders must come together now to address our broadband infrastructure gaps once and for all.

In the short term, schools need immediate regulatory flexibility from the Federal Communications Commission to use the E-rate program to support student home broadband access.