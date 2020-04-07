Local View: Digital gap grows wider

The COVID-19 pandemic, like past national emergencies, serves as a powerful reminder of Americans' collective strength and resolve, but the present crisis has also brought greater attention to a longstanding infrastructure problem that requires immediate attention.
This pandemic’s unique nature, a vast and complex problem that requires us to work together at a distance, has demonstrated again that the absence of universal high-speed broadband access harms students, families and communities across our states, especially in rural and lower-income rural areas.
Now, more than ever, students and families need access to high-speed broadband for learning, work and access to healthcare.
As state education leaders, we have sought innovative ways to help our school districts connect students to broadband so that they can access wider learning opportunities and resources, complete homework and collaborate with other learners and teachers.
With more than 50 million students – including hundreds of thousands of Nebraska students – displaced from their schools, our nation’s longstanding broadband infrastructure gaps are brought into stark relief.
During normal times, under-connected or unconnected students lose learning opportunities after school hours. Now, however, students without high-capacity broadband -- and the devices and software required to access their teachers and learning materials -- are missing entire school days for an extended period.
Generally, the lack of universal broadband access has been a terrible problem mostly defined by geography and wealth levels.
Sparsely populated rural areas and low-income communities remain the most likely parts of our communities to lack needed broadband connectivity.
However, with many parents displaced from their workplaces, even families with broadband access are finding it difficult to share limited bandwidth and devices.
The economic slowdown is likely to compound the nation’s broadband gaps by forcing more households to sacrifice their connections to pay for other basic needs. This means students of all ages, including college students and adults trying to retrain for other opportunities, will find it harder to progress academically and acquire the skills and credentials they need.
Federal and state leaders must come together now to address our broadband infrastructure gaps once and for all.
In the short term, schools need immediate regulatory flexibility from the Federal Communications Commission to use the E-rate program to support student home broadband access.
The FCC should also reverse its unfortunate decision to eliminate the Educational Broadband Service and grant interested states and schools’ emergency temporary access to the EBS spectrum, just as it wisely did for tribal governments in late March. Congress must also quickly -- as part of the next pandemic relief bill -- provide additional emergency funding to the E-rate program and other federal broadband initiatives specifically for expanding home broadband access to students and teachers.
Longer term, Congress must commit to making high-capacity broadband as ubiquitous as electricity and water, so that states and school districts can meet the connectivity needs of students living in the rural and other underserved communities that are being left behind by the digital forces driving the national and global economy.
Matthew L. Blomstedt is Nebraska's commissioner of education.
