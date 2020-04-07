Local View: Digital gap grows wider
View Comments
Local View

Local View: Digital gap grows wider

The COVID-19 pandemic, like past national emergencies, serves as a powerful reminder of Americans' collective strength and resolve, but the present crisis has also brought greater attention to a longstanding infrastructure problem that requires immediate attention.

This pandemic’s unique nature, a vast and complex problem that requires us to work together at a distance, has demonstrated again that the absence of universal high-speed broadband access harms students, families and communities across our states, especially in rural and lower-income rural areas.

Now, more than ever, students and families need access to high-speed broadband for learning, work and access to healthcare.

As state education leaders, we have sought innovative ways to help our school districts connect students to broadband so that they can access wider learning opportunities and resources, complete homework and collaborate with other learners and teachers.

With more than 50 million students – including hundreds of thousands of Nebraska students – displaced from their schools, our nation’s longstanding broadband infrastructure gaps are brought into stark relief.

During normal times, under-connected or unconnected students lose learning opportunities after school hours. Now, however, students without high-capacity broadband -- and the devices and software required to access their teachers and learning materials -- are missing entire school days for an extended period.

Generally, the lack of universal broadband access has been a terrible problem mostly defined by geography and wealth levels.

Sparsely populated rural areas and low-income communities remain the most likely parts of our communities to lack needed broadband connectivity.

However, with many parents displaced from their workplaces, even families with broadband access are finding it difficult to share limited bandwidth and devices.

The economic slowdown is likely to compound the nation’s broadband gaps by forcing more households to sacrifice their connections to pay for other basic needs. This means students of all ages, including college students and adults trying to retrain for other opportunities, will find it harder to progress academically and acquire the skills and credentials they need.

Federal and state leaders must come together now to address our broadband infrastructure gaps once and for all.

In the short term, schools need immediate regulatory flexibility from the Federal Communications Commission to use the E-rate program to support student home broadband access.

The FCC should also reverse its unfortunate decision to eliminate the Educational Broadband Service and grant interested states and schools’ emergency temporary access to the EBS spectrum, just as it wisely did for tribal governments in late March. Congress must also quickly -- as part of the next pandemic relief bill -- provide additional emergency funding to the E-rate program and other federal broadband initiatives specifically for expanding home broadband access to students and teachers.

Longer term, Congress must commit to making high-capacity broadband as ubiquitous as electricity and water, so that states and school districts can meet the connectivity needs of students living in the rural and other underserved communities that are being left behind by the digital forces driving the national and global economy.

Matthew Blomstedt

Matthew Blomstedt

Matthew L. Blomstedt is Nebraska's commissioner of education.

Correction

This column has been updated to correct that the email from Sen. Adam Morfeld and the Nebraska Democratic Party was not a fundraising effort. Additionally, it has been updated to clarify that any information on Hendrix offered by Morfeld came from public social media posts.  

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: A virus is raging. The economy is in free fall. Why Trump's approval rating is still going up
Columnists

Commentary: A virus is raging. The economy is in free fall. Why Trump's approval rating is still going up

The number of cases of COVID-19 is soaring in the United States. The economy is in free fall. Tens of millions of Americans are locked down in their homes. Hospitals around the country are becoming overwhelmed by the day. The U.S. is arguably facing its most severe crisis since World War II. Yet despite the worsening pandemic and withering criticism of President Donald Trump's performance by ...

Commentary: Without the Affordable Care Act, the COVID-19 crisis would be far worse
Columnists

Commentary: Without the Affordable Care Act, the COVID-19 crisis would be far worse

In the midst of a global pandemic, President Barack Obama's signature health care reform, the Affordable Care Act, turned 10 years old. It has been under fire that entire time, with more than 70 legislative attempts to repeal or otherwise limit the law, not counting executive and judicial action to chip away at it. In its 2020-21 term, the U.S. Supreme Court will again decide whether to strike ...

Commentary: In the wake of COVID-19, workplace flexibility may change for the better
Columnists

Commentary: In the wake of COVID-19, workplace flexibility may change for the better

COVID-19 has, to put it mildly, altered our way of life. Most of these changes - like only leaving the house for essential reasons and staying at least 6 feet away from nonfamily members - will quickly dissipate. But some changes could stick around, at least in part, for the better. Hopefully we'll all wash our hands more regularly than we did before. Some people will probably stick with their ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News