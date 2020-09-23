Local View: Diaper need serious issue

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Being a parent brings many wonderful moments. It also brings its fair share of not-so-wonderful surprises: ill-timed spitting-up, inconsolable crying and the incredible number of diapers such a small person can go through so quickly.

For some, the cost of diapers is an insurmountable expense.

On average, diapers cost $960 per year per child. That’s a huge burden for those with little income. For some of the lowest-income parents with infants, $960 is 14% of their annual pay.

Unlike other essentials like food and health insurance, there is no federal assistance to help low-income parents pay for diapers. Yet one-third of American families with young children cannot afford the diapers they need.

Buying in bulk can lower costs significantly. But for low-income families who live paycheck-to-paycheck, the money for a bulk store membership and the credit or capital to buy in bulk just isn’t there. And, without transportation, buying diapers at the convenience store often becomes a costly necessity.

A lower income can actually cause parents to pay twice as much for diapers.