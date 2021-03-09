Local View: Deferred maintenance plan builds for NU's future

As any Nebraska homeowner knows, home maintenance and repair are issues that never go away. Our homes require regular care and attention to keep them functioning properly, to say nothing of unexpected needs that can crop up at any time.
Now imagine you own 1,000 buildings, spread from Scottsbluff to Omaha, worth a combined $5.5 billion. Maintaining that kind of physical plant would require an even greater level of planning and budgetary discipline.
That scenario is reality for our State College and University of Nebraska systems, which own a combined total of more than 70% of state government buildings across Nebraska.
University buildings are the places where 52,000 future teachers, nurses, farmers and scientists are educated every year. They are the sites of world-leading research in agriculture, cancer and national security. State colleges educate 8,400 students each year, providing Nebraska with an accessible workforce pipeline.
These buildings are valuable state assets, and I believe Nebraska taxpayers have a vested interest in keeping them safe, functional and up-to-date.
Yet taxpayers also expect and deserve that their money will be spent wisely and transparently when it comes to maintaining state college and university facilities.
That is why I am pleased to sponsor LB588, a proposal that lays out a long-range plan to take care of our state college and university buildings in a conservative, responsible, transparent way.
LB588 is the result of extensive collaboration with university leadership and the Board of Regents, along with state college leadership, and is a win all the way around for taxpayers, students, faculty and current and future elected leaders.
No. 1, our plan addresses what has grown into an $800 million deferred maintenance problem across the university system. It puts the university on the path to self-sustainability so that we as taxpayers and legislators do not find ourselves in this predicament again.
And as we heard from University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, by locking in today’s historically low interest rates, LB588 would save taxpayers $1.5 billion over the next 40 years compared to sticking with the approach of the past.
No one wishes for a crisis, but the economic impacts of COVID-19 have created a unique opportunity for us to secure capital at cheaper rates than we will likely ever see again. As a banker who has spent my career evaluating financial risk and reward, I can say with confidence that this is exactly the type of fiscally responsible approach the Legislature and taxpayers should expect their university to follow.
Some may wonder how the campuses could have $800 million in deferred maintenance needs when we invest operating dollars into the university every year.
Taxpayer dollars, matched by university dollars, have gone a long way toward maintaining the current quality of our classrooms, laboratories and offices. Look at the new Discovery Hall at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, which will educate scientists, engineers and IT professionals who are desperately needed in our workforce, especially in rural parts of the state.
But the simple truth is that the university and state college’s maintenance needs have exceeded the available dollars. Again, think of your own home. Without regular care, it would fall into disrepair. The university and state colleges are no different.
The challenge is heightened by the fact that we are dealing with an aging infrastructure. One-third of the university’s buildings are at least 50 years old. If we want to extend the life of these buildings for future generations of students and faculty, we will need to give them proper attention.
Perhaps the part of our proposal that I am most excited about is a requirement that the university set aside a portion of its own money each year to put toward future deferred maintenance needs. Not only will this demand an even greater level of accountability and discipline by the university in its spending, but the idea is that after 40 years, the university will have its own self-sustaining fund to care for its buildings.
In other words, not only do we solve most of the university’s $800 million problem, but we guard against the state facing this question again down the road.
That sets Nebraska apart. Our university and state colleges are not alone in facing a large and growing deferred maintenance backlog. But we are unique in putting forward a responsible and visionary plan to do something about it.
Sen. John Stinner of Gering represents District 48 and is chair of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee.