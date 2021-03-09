Local View: Deferred maintenance plan builds for NU's future

LB588 is the result of extensive collaboration with university leadership and the Board of Regents, along with state college leadership, and is a win all the way around for taxpayers, students, faculty and current and future elected leaders.

No. 1, our plan addresses what has grown into an $800 million deferred maintenance problem across the university system. It puts the university on the path to self-sustainability so that we as taxpayers and legislators do not find ourselves in this predicament again.

And as we heard from University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, by locking in today’s historically low interest rates, LB588 would save taxpayers $1.5 billion over the next 40 years compared to sticking with the approach of the past.

No one wishes for a crisis, but the economic impacts of COVID-19 have created a unique opportunity for us to secure capital at cheaper rates than we will likely ever see again. As a banker who has spent my career evaluating financial risk and reward, I can say with confidence that this is exactly the type of fiscally responsible approach the Legislature and taxpayers should expect their university to follow.

Some may wonder how the campuses could have $800 million in deferred maintenance needs when we invest operating dollars into the university every year.