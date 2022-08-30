Local View: Debates don't help voters, GOP nominee Jim Pillen writes

Contrary to the Lincoln Journal Star’s claim in their editorial ("Nebraskans deserve to see candidates debate," Aug. 26), candidate debates are not a “job interview.” This notion assumes that the media, not the voters, are responsible for deciding who becomes governor.

I believe in meeting with voters directly, looking them in the eye and answering their questions face to face. Grassroots campaigning, an area I have focused my campaign efforts in, is the Nebraska way of doing things.

The Journal Star claimed that debates are the best way for people to really know the qualities and positions of a candidate. I disagree.

Past performance is the best indicator of future success. I am a husband, father, grandfather, farmer, successful family business owner and university regent. Debating won’t change these qualities about me.

I firmly believe that my time is best spent discussing my qualities and positions directly with voters.

I’m not a politician and my governing philosophy is simple: if something has no value then I’m not going to do it. In state government, like politics in general, there are things that are wasteful and provide no value to the taxpayer. I’m going to eliminate those things, no matter what others say.

I’ve worked hard to give voters in every part of the state opportunities to meet me and evaluate my conservative vision for themselves. I’ve campaigned through over 500 events in all 93 Nebraska counties. I’ve held over 20 press conferences across the state, five statewide tele-town halls, dozens of in-person town halls and countless question-and-answer sessions with Nebraska voters. I’ve participated in forums with my fellow gubernatorial candidates, some moderated by journalists, to discuss issues facing Nebraska ag producers and job creators.

Nebraskans voted for me because they got to meet me and see how my grassroots campaign set me apart. Voters made it clear they do not care or want media debates and political theater.

On Nov. 8, I and my opponent will be held accountable to voters across Nebraska. I will be dedicating all my time and energy to connecting with voters and answering their questions regarding their priorities. The voters of Nebraska, not the media or special interests, will set the agenda for our great state.

Leadership is about character and service, not about petty games and meaningless political theater. For the editorial page of this newspaper to claim otherwise proves just how out of touch it is with the voters of Nebraska.