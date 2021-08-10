Local View: Debate ignores how to teach race, racism

We look at each other, after hours of conversation together, more hours of reading independently, references and resources strewn across the table, and pages of words and phrases.
All we wanted to do was to write a few thoughtful ideas in response to the furor over critical race theory, and here we are, two educators who have spent decades reading and writing and organizing ideas, struggling to write about this one. Why is this so hard?
It’s hard because it’s about race, and race and racism are hard topics for many Americans, especially those of us who are white. But is it the same kind of hard for individuals from diverse cultures and backgrounds who have been impacted by racism? Is it the same kind of hard for those who weren’t taught all the facts concerning historical events and who are, today, subjected to unfair treatment?
Racism is real, seen in the actions of individual people and in the processes within systems in our country, and it harms all of us. We freely acknowledge that as members of the majority culture, we have limited personal understanding of the deep impact of racism on members of diverse cultures.
We do know that in terms of indicators of quality of life, whether it’s accumulated wealth, home ownership, education level, health, or employment, white people consistently have better outcomes than Black people -- and that systemic racism, which may be described as actions and processes that are discriminatory, widespread and sustained, has contributed greatly to these differences.
The uproar over critical race theory, a theory developed by legal scholars in colleges of law some 40 years ago, has generated arguments over what it means and if or where it should be taught. We are concerned that in these arguments we are being distracted from the very real work of a community and a nation to live into our stated values of equality, liberty and justice for all.
As educators, we think that K-12 schools play an important role in this work; here are some ideas for consideration.
* Race and racism should be a part of the curriculum, beginning at an early age. When the 3-year-old daughter of a Black colleague is told by her 3-year old friend that she can’t play with her any longer because her mom says their family doesn’t play with Black children, there is no age that is “too young” to be talking about race. These concepts must be included in the curriculum at every level.
* Middle school students and high school students are capable of way more complex thinking than we frequently assume. They can deal with the reality that discrimination based on “other-ness” has been a long and ugly pattern of human history. Teachers need to ask higher-level questions that encourage students to go beyond the “what” to the “why.”
* There are some dreadful stories in U.S. history, including the Tulsa Race Massacre, Jim Crow laws, the violent efforts to prevent Black people from voting decades after the adoption of the 15th Amendment, the total destruction of Native communities and the horrors of the residential Native boarding schools and the exploitation of Chinese and Japanese and Mexican labor. The list goes on.
These stories are a part of our history; they must be included in its study. Students are not well-served by being sheltered from the facts of our nation’s history, as many of us were. We can’t get better, we can’t keep moving toward equality and liberty and justice for all, if we don’t know the stories of “all.”
The purpose of talking about race, and racism, and hearing the stories that make many of us uncomfortable, is to cause us to question, to search for truth. Some stories may hold up diverse role models and heroes for students. Some stories may make us ask the question, “How can we ever make that right?” Educators in all roles must help students think about the implications of the full range of experiences and the hurtful recurring patterns of stories in our history.
School administrators and teachers need to ensure each student is given voice, that is, the opportunity to express differing beliefs, values and ideas. Skills in conflict resolution, communication, respect for diversity and ethical decision making must be embedded in the school curricula.
We affirm the efforts of educators who are implementing these recommendations and many others.
The furor over critical race theory is an indication that race and racism are major topics in the conversation about being human in America. The topic may be divisive.
That is not a reason to avoid the conversation. Instead of arguing about critical race theory, let’s instead commit to curriculum that teaches about human beings, how we are alike and how we are different, and the inherent value and worth of all.
Let’s commit to telling the stories of our history, those that exemplify us at our best and those that make us cringe because people have been demeaned, discriminated against and even killed because of their race. Let’s commit to a close look at our institutions to find and end those embedded practices that are discriminatory and biased.
And let’s commit to acting, together, in a way that moves us closer to the values of equality, liberty and justice for all.
Becky Breed and Marilyn Moore are retired Lincoln Public Schools administrators.