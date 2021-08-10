Local View: Debate ignores how to teach race, racism

The uproar over critical race theory, a theory developed by legal scholars in colleges of law some 40 years ago, has generated arguments over what it means and if or where it should be taught. We are concerned that in these arguments we are being distracted from the very real work of a community and a nation to live into our stated values of equality, liberty and justice for all.

As educators, we think that K-12 schools play an important role in this work; here are some ideas for consideration.

* Race and racism should be a part of the curriculum, beginning at an early age. When the 3-year-old daughter of a Black colleague is told by her 3-year old friend that she can’t play with her any longer because her mom says their family doesn’t play with Black children, there is no age that is “too young” to be talking about race. These concepts must be included in the curriculum at every level.

* Middle school students and high school students are capable of way more complex thinking than we frequently assume. They can deal with the reality that discrimination based on “other-ness” has been a long and ugly pattern of human history. Teachers need to ask higher-level questions that encourage students to go beyond the “what” to the “why.”