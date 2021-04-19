Local View: D.C. deserves statehood

When my wife and I moved to Washington, D.C., in the summer of 1999, a rebellion was about to take place. Not one like the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, but one by the government of the District of Columbia as expressed on the license plates of the vehicles registered there: “Taxation Without Representation,” was printed on all issued plates beginning in May of 2000.

The message echoed the American colonists’ fight against British rule in the 1700s: "Taxation without representation is tyranny!” The 21st-century statement was protesting the lack of congressional voting representation for the 700,000 residents living in the “District” or “D.C.”, as we call it.

It certainly had my support. It didn’t seem right or fair that I was asked to pay federal taxes yet had no one in Congress to vote on government programs that used my money.

Nearly 21 years later, it’s still that way. We lived in the District then for 10 years, bought a home, served on several juries and rode the Metro subway system to work there nearly every day. Granted, I could vote for president, and the city government — a mayor and city council that still exists at the whim of the Congress — and even for one delegate to Congress who can vote in committees but not on the floor of the House of Representatives.