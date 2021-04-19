Local View: D.C. deserves statehood

When my wife and I moved to Washington, D.C., in the summer of 1999, a rebellion was about to take place. Not one like the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, but one by the government of the District of Columbia as expressed on the license plates of the vehicles registered there: “Taxation Without Representation,” was printed on all issued plates beginning in May of 2000.
The message echoed the American colonists’ fight against British rule in the 1700s: "Taxation without representation is tyranny!” The 21st-century statement was protesting the lack of congressional voting representation for the 700,000 residents living in the “District” or “D.C.”, as we call it.
It certainly had my support. It didn’t seem right or fair that I was asked to pay federal taxes yet had no one in Congress to vote on government programs that used my money.
Nearly 21 years later, it’s still that way. We lived in the District then for 10 years, bought a home, served on several juries and rode the Metro subway system to work there nearly every day. Granted, I could vote for president, and the city government — a mayor and city council that still exists at the whim of the Congress — and even for one delegate to Congress who can vote in committees but not on the floor of the House of Representatives.
Is that about to change? With the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president and Democrats now controlling the House, that could happen. A House Committee just passed legislation creating the District as a state, and the full House may soon take up the bill.
But there are a lot of factors weighing against it: racism, partisan politics, Senate rules and tradition.
A vote by the both houses of Congress and a signature by the president of a bill will create the District of Columbia as the “State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth,” honoring the Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and grant residents two U.S. senators and one member of the House of Representatives.
Republicans in the Senate don’t seem eager to enfranchise voters in the District (or anywhere else for that matter), 47% of whom are African-Americans. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky doesn’t seem to think the good people of D.C. would vote for Republican candidates there. He’s probably right: 76% of D.C. voters are Democrats, and only 6% of the voters are registered Republicans.
The Republican agenda nationally and in the states has not of late been particularly friendly to Black voters. Witness the 250 some bills that have been introduced by Republicans in the various states — mostly in the South — to suppress the vote by people of color. “Jimmy Crow” or “Jim Crow 2.0" laws they have been dubbed. Republicans in Congress have been outspoken in their opposition to the Democrats’ attempt — a bill, H.R. 1, to federalize certain election laws — nullifying the various state attempts to keep or put Republicans in power.
So, what’s keeping that Democratic majority in the House and in the Senate (with the help of Vice President Kamala Harris) with Biden’s pen at the ready in the Oval Office from passing legislation to make the District a state?
It’s a Senate rule called the filibuster, which under the current iteration, requires 60 votes to pass most laws. A senator can invoke the rule and keep the D.C. statehood bill from going anywhere, which all the Republicans say they will do. There are even some Democrats who aren’t too keen on doing away with the rule (it’s not a law) which could be eliminated by a simple majority (again with the vote of Vice President Harris).
The filibuster was instituted a couple of centuries ago to supposedly protect the rights of the minority so majority rule would not always prevail on controversial issues, like segregation. Southern senators used it time again to stymie civil rights laws.
Chief Justice John Marshall complicated the taxation without representation question in a case before the Supreme Court in 1820. He wrote that it is the duty of all citizens to pay taxes: “Representation is not made the foundation of taxation,” he said.
Constitutional — but not right or fair to the citizens living in D.C. The Congress and the president now have the opportunity to settle the matter: statehood for the District of Columbia.
Randy Moody is a retired lawyer and lobbyist living in Lincoln. He was a journalist, congressional staffer and lobbyist while working in the District of Columbia from 1971 to 1979 and 1999 to 2010.