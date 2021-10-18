Local View: Cybersecurity and our schools

* Regular updates of critical software help to apply program patches that ensure the latest version of a software program is installed in order to provide the best defense and optimal security updates. Unfortunately, critical updates can be missed when tech workers are overwhelmed and overextended.

* Social engineering through phishing attacks is one of the greatest areas of vulnerability for schools and other entities. Social engineering banks on trust through the appearance of normalcy. A phishing attack occurs when an email or message that appears at first glance to be legitimate is actually a spoof; when opened or clicked on, it triggers malware, a program that may infect an entire network. The best defense against these (in addition to robust email filtering that flags potentially malicious messages) is to educate the end-user to beware.

* Employees are not only your greatest asset; they are your greatest risk. In many busy workplaces, employees are dealing with a high volume of electronic correspondence and may take requests at face value. Unfortunately, this can lead to someone being duped by an email masquerading as a linked work task which actually triggers a virus when opened.