Local View: Cut red tape to heal economy

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an immediate and harsh impact on Nebraska’s economy. From March 14 to March 21, initial unemployment claims rose 1,871% from the previous week. Policymakers must take steps to help the economic restoration of our great state not only during this emergency, but afterwards as well.
It is a fact we are in a recession, which is defined as two quarters of negative economic growth. The first quarter ended March 31, and with various health directives and guidelines in place through April, May and June, it is safe to say GDP will decline again this quarter.
Many have been making comparisons of this recession to the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009.
However, the Great Recession, like most others, showed signs of a contracting business cycle well before a formal recession was recognized. The COVID-19 recession happened almost overnight.
We saw large amounts of spending by both federal and state governments in 2008 to prop up the economy. In this situation, though, our economy cannot go back to normal until shut-in orders are lifted and businesses can operate under normal conditions again.
While Nebraska will see a jump in unemployment, Medicaid and SNAP expenses for now, there are flexible and creative ways to help mitigate the impact and keep Nebraska’s economy from collapsing. Some lawmakers and advocacy organizations have already requested more spending or an increase in taxes, but these will not help during this time of emergency or afterwards when social restrictions are lifted.
One solution is for Nebraska to lift or suspend regulations to encourage new business and creativity in the private sector. This will help to counteract some of the lost economic activity and unemployment due to the COVID-19 crisis and hopefully pave the way for a less burdensome regulatory climate after the pandemic.
An obvious example is health care regulations. In fact, over half of the states have suspended or waived some sort of health care regulation to help combat the effects of COVID-19. In Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an emergency executive order relaxing the state’s licensing restrictions for health care workers. This allows licensed professionals from other states to practice in Nebraska if the need arises.
This is also a step the Legislature should make permanent through universal licensing. People don’t lose their skills just because they are from another state, and we shouldn’t have to wait for a crisis to welcome skilled workers to Nebraska.
While lifting excessive regulation is beneficial for those in the medical field, there are numerous reforms that can help other sectors of our economy.
Nebraska has already waived certain hauling requirements for truckers delivering food and supplies to ensure stores can get the inventory they need, allowing retailers to hire more employees to meet the growing demand.
And as a result of restaurant closures, many are adding delivery services for the first time. State and local governments are even lifting some restrictions on sales and parking to make pick-up orders easier. After this crisis is over, there will be an expectation that many of these restaurants will continue to deliver food, which will ultimately add jobs to our workforce.
Another example of creativity is Omaha’s Brickway Brewery and Distillery. Once their taproom closed, business was cut by more than 75%. However, thanks to a regulation ease and the federal government suspending the excise tax on distilled spirits used to make hand sanitizer, Brickway is now making and distributing hand sanitizer for free to help curb the national shortage.
And this is just the tip of the iceberg. There are many more regulations in Nebraska that can be relaxed as a response to COVID-19 to remove barriers for entrepreneurs.
In the current crisis, our leaders are attempting to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 to our health and providing temporary relief to those most affected financially. But they must also look ahead at ways to emerge with an even stronger and more robust economy for Nebraskans.
Sarah Curry is policy director at the Platte Institute.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.