Local View: Cut red tape to heal economy

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an immediate and harsh impact on Nebraska’s economy. From March 14 to March 21, initial unemployment claims rose 1,871% from the previous week. Policymakers must take steps to help the economic restoration of our great state not only during this emergency, but afterwards as well.

It is a fact we are in a recession, which is defined as two quarters of negative economic growth. The first quarter ended March 31, and with various health directives and guidelines in place through April, May and June, it is safe to say GDP will decline again this quarter.

Many have been making comparisons of this recession to the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009.

However, the Great Recession, like most others, showed signs of a contracting business cycle well before a formal recession was recognized. The COVID-19 recession happened almost overnight.

We saw large amounts of spending by both federal and state governments in 2008 to prop up the economy. In this situation, though, our economy cannot go back to normal until shut-in orders are lifted and businesses can operate under normal conditions again.