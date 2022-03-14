Local View: CRT isn't what it's being made out to be

They’re at it again. GOP candidates misinterpreting, in a phrase, Critical Race Theory. Misconceptions concerning CRT are, at their best, fundamentally misguided. At their worst, delusional.

CRT is a 1970s academic theory to study negotiations of power within a culture given race relations. CRT probes institutional and individual bias built into social entities despite changing attitudes toward race.

For example, imagine a culture with two kinds of fruit: apples and bananas. Apples are valued. Bananas are not. Manufacturers construct elaborate silk-lined mahogany boxes with individual cups for the apples. Bananas? Discarded in a heap.

Years later, bananas are deemed legally valuable. However, the boxing system only accommodates apples. Even though the box makers believe in equal rights for fruit, bananas continue to be discarded. “That’s just the way things are done. Besides, we’d haf’ta re-tool!” Macintoshes rule. Plantains suffer continued humiliation.

CRT doesn’t necessarily study the individuals involved. CRT studies “the box”: social entities that refuse, despite legal directives, to think out of the box.

The name Critical Race Theory is somewhat to blame for the confusion. Stubborn insistence on past values determines that “critical” mean judgmental. Thus, the GOP muddles critical thinking with evaluative thinking.

Evaluation deals with issues of good and bad, right and wrong, evil or angelic. Academic critical thinking is altering self-beliefs, attitudes, and values. Critical thinking is opening one’s mind to change given the intersection of time, change and past thought.

For instance, President John Quincy Adams devotedly believed in ending slavery. However, after viewing productions of Shakespeare’s “Othello,” Adams conversed with British actress Fanny Kemble. According to Kemble, Adams, when considering the death of Desdemona at the hands of her husband Othello (a dark-skinned Moor), he “assured me with serious disgust, that he considered all her misfortunes as divine judgement for having married a ‘(N-word)’.” James Shapiro, author of “Shakespeare in a Divided America,” indicates that “the last word, which she quoted verbatim, comes as a shock [to] a stunned Fanny Kimble.”

Tagging Adams as a racist is neither instructive or valuable. Raging for Adams' right to free expression is sophomoric – the hypocrisy of his abolitionist stance and his beliefs and language remain. Enter critical analysis.

Author Vivek Ramaswamy states: “To enable diversity, you have to allow people from different groups to associate ... freely. ... you even have to let them marry.“

Adams viewed himself as an anti-slavery crusader but couldn’t conquer the ghost of prejudice from his cultural beliefs. He is, after all, human. So are we all. But that doesn’t excuse us from critically analyzing our beliefs.

Adams represents a toxic American political habit: embracing ideas in the abstract but rejecting them in practice. Equality! Sure! But no equal education, no welfare, no medical coverage. No way. No how.

CRT allows individuals to weigh their abstract values with their actions. CRT allows individuals to state, with conviction, “Maybe I’m wrong.” Shame or guilt is irrelevant. Critical thinking is self-directed, self-corrective thinking. Nothing is more noble.

The above examples do not reflect the width, depth and breadth of academic CRT. CRT investigates traditions of bias, despite our best designs. CRT doesn’t blame or shame. CRT offers an avenue for constructive change.

Every citizen is obliged to understand the world well. Every person is obliged to know themselves well. Every mind should be open to change if past personal ideas oblige one to skew an agreed principle of our culture: “All [hu]man[s] are created equal.” Lincoln states, “The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present ... we must think anew.”

GOP political discourse echoes inward fears converted by imagination into a political menace. Their ideas are a cynical way to pit different groups against each other.

It is a desperate attempt to transform their hallucinations into reality.

Nothing is more ignoble.

Dutch Fichthorn lives in Lincoln and is an educator who has taught in public schools and at the university level.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0