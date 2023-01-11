Local View: Creating a community voice through theater

A core of my aesthetic was formed in an unusual place. As I stood outside the Schauspiel Leipzig in 2000, I gazed across the street to a building enigmatically known as der Runden Ecke – the round corner.

Der Runden Ecke was a curiously shaped and placed building at the intersection of four directional streets, creating a rounded corner at a busy interchange. Among other things, der Runden Ecke was the headquarters of the Stasi, or East German secret police.

After finishing my research that day at the Schauspiel Leipzig, I gazed across the street at this building and was struck, deeply. Contemplating the paradoxical round corner, I understood why the Stasi placed its headquarters across the street from the Schauspiel Leipzig: so it could be watched. Theater is an agent of change, and it is worthy of being monitored. Theater is powerful.

In hindsight, this memory shaped my understanding of the theater’s responsibility to its community. The theater can be used for many things: entertainment, nostalgia, teaching, even therapy. But the theater’s most important role is as a community voice – a reflection of our aspirations and difficulties.

The theater is an art form that excels at creating and maintaining conversation and raising awareness of community concerns. And our responsibility as theater artists is to create theater that serves this purpose – to join our community in conversation and spark interest, perhaps even debate. However, it is a mistake to look to the theater for answers. Rather, the theater is designed to ignite interest and awareness, not to solve or define a particular path. It shows us where to start.

It is a lofty goal. And the theater is uniquely designed to succeed in this mission. Crucially, the theater is ephemeral – it is live and requires a live audience – creating a one-time event that can be repeated but can never be the same. This type of performance brings us in contact with a human being embodying a character on the stage that requires us to see them as a real person. And we must engage with this person and understand their motivations, desires, fears, and secret thoughts.

We are able to engage in what the Germans call mitleid – or compassion. We gain the ability to “suffer with” this character onstage and understand their plight at a human level. We may agree or disagree with their actions, but we see them as human – as one of us.

There is also a deeper layer of ephemerality that is important. In the audience for any live performance, a new community is formed. Recent studies in the U.K., focusing on the physical attributes and effects of attending a live performance, point to a physiological synchronization that occurs among audience members. Breathing and heart rates begin to coincide during a live performance.

An audience becomes something different from a collection of individuals – it becomes a community; a temporal, ephemeral, one-of-a-kind community for the duration of the performance. (Curiously, this physiological reaction does not happen while watching film, even in crowded theaters).

For all of these reasons, Angels Theatre Company continues to seek new plays that keep our community at the center. ATC has a 30-year history of creating new work and bringing new plays to Lincoln. As executive artistic director of ATC, it is my goal to intensify that lens — to create theater that is new — theater that speaks now about our community. And to create theater that engages in mitleid; demonstrating the capacity of theater for community conversation, for human connection, and for compassion.

We want the conversation and the partnership of organizations that seek awareness of topics that require our collective attention. By example, we engaged our local faith communities in our February 2022 production of "This Mortal Life Also" by Nancy Shank, we sought partnership with Mourning Hope in discussing grief for our September 2022 production of "Dove" by Brigid Amos, and we coalesced a number of university and community groups engaged in our forthcoming production of "Predictor" by Jennifer Blackmer. If our productions generate conversation and lead to awareness and action in our community, we have used our resources wisely.

Lincoln is blessed with a vibrant arts culture that provides opportunity for many organizations. And an important component of this ecosystem is creation. By creating new work that responds directly to our community, we can impact those within our community and fulfill the theater’s most important role – we can create a community voice.