Local View: COVID a chance to create

Affordable housing was a critical issue before COVID-19 found its way here: Full-time minimum wage workers could not afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere in the U.S. In Nebraska, a two-bedroom rental unit requires wages of more than $16 per hour. Minimum wage here is $9 per hour.

Median income in Nebraska has been dropping in recent years, while rental and real estate prices rise, and there’s a serious deficit in affordable housing inventory.

In addition, the floods that affected large swaths of the state last year have had a long-term effect on housing availability and stability.

Next, consider that only 20 to 25% of Americans who are eligible for some kind of federal rental assistance actually receive it, and now the administration is revoking some fair housing rules.

In Nebraska, no law assures fair housing to recipients of Social Security or other federal income. Sen. Tony Vargas has introduced LB 1020 to ensure people’s sources of legal income cannot be used to discriminate against them, among other changes. But that bill seems unlikely to reach the floor. The Legislature on Monday voted down an eviction moratorium.