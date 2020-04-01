Local View: COVID-19 puts prisons in peril

There is a crisis in Nebraska that has been drawing attention for a while. The Nebraska Department of Corrections is experiencing one of the worst overcrowding epidemics in the country.
Nebraska consistently ranks among the states with the highest prison overcrowding nationwide. And the state will have to declare an overcrowding emergency this summer if numbers don’t decrease by July 1.
As a whole, it currently stands at 150% capacity. But Nebraska State Penitentiary is at 187% designed capacity, while Omaha Correctional Center is at 200% and Diagnostic & Evaluation is over 300% capacity. In fact, the ACLU has filed a lawsuit because of the overcrowding and inhumane conditions behind bars.
But there is also a tragic shortage of corrections officers. And the officers there are working double and triple shifts. Combine that with the shortage of health care facilities and providers, and you have some serious issues.
Now inject the novel coronavirus into the equation. These facilities have been ticking time bombs for years (as we saw during the Mother’s Day riot in Tecumseh a few years back). With increased illness comes decreased supervision and health care. And with the way inmates are literally stacked on top of each other, there may be no worse of a situation for this pandemic.
I know many of you are reading this and thinking "Who cares? They’re criminals." But trust me, there are good men in those facilities who are working extremely hard to turn their lives around. They aren't all murderers and sexual predators. They're people, people who are much better than their worst mistake.
I know this because, until two months ago, I was one of those people. And that's extremely difficult for me to admit that here. But I think it's important that people understand what our corrections system is up against.
So I know firsthand how ridiculous the problems are. But I also know that there are a lot of good people on both sides doing their best every day.
The unit I was in for 2½ months at D&E was originally designed for 16 people. During my time there, we had 50 to 55 men in our unit, 20 or more of them sleeping on cots on the floor with thin mattresses used by someone else the night before.
There are two showers for the entire unit. At OCC, eight of us shared a room half the size of a shipping container. Social distancing is an absolute impossibility in these conditions. If the coronavirus infiltrates these facilities, they will become literal deathtraps.
Again, this is hard for me to share and admit. But, as with my entire life, I'm hoping to use my experience to create awareness. I'm not sure what the solution is, but this has been a disaster in the making for years. Please keep those men in your hearts.
Bob Wiley lives in Omaha.
