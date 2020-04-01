Local View: COVID-19 puts prisons in peril

There is a crisis in Nebraska that has been drawing attention for a while. The Nebraska Department of Corrections is experiencing one of the worst overcrowding epidemics in the country.

Nebraska consistently ranks among the states with the highest prison overcrowding nationwide. And the state will have to declare an overcrowding emergency this summer if numbers don’t decrease by July 1.

As a whole, it currently stands at 150% capacity. But Nebraska State Penitentiary is at 187% designed capacity, while Omaha Correctional Center is at 200% and Diagnostic & Evaluation is over 300% capacity. In fact, the ACLU has filed a lawsuit because of the overcrowding and inhumane conditions behind bars.

But there is also a tragic shortage of corrections officers. And the officers there are working double and triple shifts. Combine that with the shortage of health care facilities and providers, and you have some serious issues.

Now inject the novel coronavirus into the equation. These facilities have been ticking time bombs for years (as we saw during the Mother’s Day riot in Tecumseh a few years back). With increased illness comes decreased supervision and health care. And with the way inmates are literally stacked on top of each other, there may be no worse of a situation for this pandemic.

