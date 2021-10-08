Local View: County must focus on bridges

Recently, it was announced that the budget for the upcoming year for Lancaster County had been finalized. There will be no levy increase in the county levy.

Rising assessed values on real estate in Lancaster County will produce additional funds to handle any increasing costs.

At first glance, we should all applaud the work of the commissioners to hold the line. However, they failed to address a long-standing problem in Lancaster County, where 26 bridges need to be replaced.

Many of the worst of them have been closed, and detours are needed because of this. Roads and bridges are a basic need that the commissioners should meet, but they haven't.

This problem did not start with the current commissioners. Back in the 1970s, my neighbor, Marvin Nuernberger, who had retired as state engineer and was then serving as Lancaster County engineer, complained that he had bridges that needed repair, and he couldn't get enough money to do it.

Nuernberger was replaced by Don Thomas, who served as Lancaster County engineer for many years. During his tenure, the problem remained -- dangerous bridges in need of replacement and no money to do it.