Local View: County must focus on bridges

Recently, it was announced that the budget for the upcoming year for Lancaster County had been finalized. There will be no levy increase in the county levy.
Rising assessed values on real estate in Lancaster County will produce additional funds to handle any increasing costs.
At first glance, we should all applaud the work of the commissioners to hold the line. However, they failed to address a long-standing problem in Lancaster County, where 26 bridges need to be replaced.
Many of the worst of them have been closed, and detours are needed because of this. Roads and bridges are a basic need that the commissioners should meet, but they haven't.
This problem did not start with the current commissioners. Back in the 1970s, my neighbor, Marvin Nuernberger, who had retired as state engineer and was then serving as Lancaster County engineer, complained that he had bridges that needed repair, and he couldn't get enough money to do it.
Nuernberger was replaced by Don Thomas, who served as Lancaster County engineer for many years. During his tenure, the problem remained -- dangerous bridges in need of replacement and no money to do it.
Today Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman has 26 bridges in the county in "poor" condition and was not given enough money in the new budget to fix them. In spite of lack of funding, her office has not been idle. Plans for $10 million worth of bridgework are ready to implement when funds become available.
In a Journal Star editorial published Aug. 6 -- "County levy reduction a smart move" -- the board gave the commissioners an A-plus grade for good government. I would give them an F for failing to provide funds to fix the bridges.
Our county engineer has included funds in her portion of the budget and has appeared before the commissioners repeatedly on this issue with no results.
Governmental budgets can be difficult to understand. At times, it's the old game of "Which pod is the pea under?" The commissioners will point out that the county engineer received a large amount, but out of this amount she was directed to devote the bulk of it to improving South 68th Street and pay the county's share of the new South Beltway.
In the past 20 years the Lancaster County engineer's portion of the total county budget has been shrinking. This is in spite of the fact that prices for raw materials and road machinery have gone up. With the increase in the price of steel recently, money that would have paid for 76 metal culverts will only buy 30-some culverts. The cost of road graders and dump trucks is not the same as it was 20 years ago.
When a bridge or roadway deteriorates to the point of being dangerous, if there are no funds to fix things, the road must be closed and people have to take a detour.
A number of roads have now been closed for several years awaiting funds to fix bridges and reopen then.
Many of the bridges were built years ago when Model Ts were common and the farm machinery was much smaller and lighter. It's not rocket science that a number of bridges need replacement. The flooding in the spring of 2019 also contributed to the problem.
This problem impacts not only rural residents of Lancaster County but also those who make their livings using county roads. It results in farmers having to spend more for fuel moving farm machinery from farmhouse to their fields.
It also means that cars have to burn more gas to go on the detours. This simply creates more emissions that we need to curb.
Dingman suggested that the problem could be solved by using a portion of the increase in taxes from the recent revaluation for bridges, but this was not done. Also the commissioners could have used money from COVID aid for the bridges, but instead they chose to spend that money for bolstering nonprofit entities.
The only solution I can see is for voters to recall all of the present county commissioners and replace them with people who will spend the money to fix the bridges.
Richard Schmeling is president of Citizens for Improved Transit and lives in Lincoln.