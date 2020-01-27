Local View: Consumption tax revolutionary

Last week, I introduced what may prove to be the most important piece of legislation of my tenure as a Nebraska state senator: LR300CA, a constitutional amendment for a single-rate consumption tax.

LR300CA will fundamentally change the way we collect taxes in Nebraska, so, today I would like to tell you how this resolution will benefit our state.

First, this constitutional amendment would eliminate all other state taxes. Say goodbye to property taxes, state income taxes and state sales taxes. The only tax the state would be able to collect would be the single-rate consumption tax.

Consequently, taxpayers will finally know how much they pay in taxes, because all of the other hidden taxes would finally go away.

Second, the consumption tax would never tax low-income residents. Currently, those living below the federal poverty line pay sales taxes. But, under my plan, the state would pay it for them. The consumption tax comes with a monthly "pre-bate," which would protect low income folks from paying the state consumption tax. Each month the state would issue a pre-bate to every man, woman and child living in Nebraska equivalent to the amount of consumption taxes paid up to the federal poverty line.