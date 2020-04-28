Local View: Conservation a conservative value

“We can no longer afford to consider air and water common property, free to be abused by anyone without regard to the consequences," Nixon said. "Instead, we should begin now to treat them as scarce resources, which alas are no more free to contaminate than we are free to throw garbage into our neighbor’s yard.”

In 1989, President George H.W. Bush created by presidential initiative the U.S. Global Change Research Program to study large-scale problems like acid rain, the ozone hole and climate change. He followed this up in 1990 by signing an amendment to the Clean Air Act with overwhelming bipartisan support to address acid rain, the ozone hole and air pollution.

Today, liberals and Democrats are focusing on the timing of moving to clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while conservatives and Republicans are focusing on issues centered on trees, plastics, carbon capture, nuclear energy, energy infrastructure, agriculture and even climate change. These are not competing priorities; they are all opportunities for collaboration.

Now more than ever, we need open and fair community discussions on environmental concerns from all points of view. These discussions can be productive and unifying if we begin with the premise that we all want the same end result: a clean, healthy and stable environment. As two conservation-minded Nebraskans we’re excited about the next Republican-supported examples of conservation leadership.

Lucas Sabalka is a member of the Lincoln Citizens' Climate Lobby and serves on the administrative board for Lincoln Electrical System. Roy Christensen is an at-large member of the City Council.

