Local View: Conservation a conservative value

Each April, we take the opportunity to collectively consider our environment and our place in it as we celebrate Earth Day. Conservatives and liberals alike share the values of preserving a healthy environment for ourselves and future generations.
Working together ought to be something noncontroversial. Sadly, like most subjects, conservation has become politically polarized.
Some Republicans unfortunately associate conservation with liberal expansions of government. Some Democrats unfortunately believe conservatives are opposed to any and all conservation proposals.
Politicians on both sides use sustainability as a partisan weapon at the expense of bipartisan cooperation. There are corporations and foreign governments that have fueled this partisan divide for their own benefit.
This divide is a serious problem, complicating many important and critical issues requiring our attention: developing reliable new energy sources, our changing climate and weather patterns, securing water sources for Lincoln, potential contaminations of local water, air pollution standards, solid waste disposal, significantly diminished profits from recycling, runoff, flooding and soil conservation.
Because these problems are themselves so complicated and have serious long-term implications, a couple of months ago we wrote about the importance of bipartisan cooperation. Conservation is a bridge issue at a time when our nation needs cooperation.
Conservation should be viewed as a conservative value by Democrats and Republicans alike. That has been and should continue to be true: There is a rich history of Republican leadership in the area of conservation. Please consider the following motivational examples.
In 1864, following the environmental destruction he witnessed in the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln first protected what was to become a national park: Yosemite.
In 1901, when Teddy Roosevelt became president, he established protections for what would turn out to be over 230 million acres of public land in the form of 228 national forests, reserves, parks and monuments. He created the National Wildlife Refuge System. His love of nature is perhaps his most well-known legacy, aside from perhaps the Teddy Bear.
The 1964 Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater was known both for his deep mistrust of federal government and for his passion for the environment. He famously wrote, “While I am a great believer in the free competitive enterprise system and all that it entails, I am an even stronger believer in the right of our people to live in a clean and pollution-free environment.”
In his 1970 State of the Union speech, President Nixon discussed the rationale behind major initiatives he helped shape and signed into law: the Endangered Species Act, the National Environmental Policy Act and the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency.
“We can no longer afford to consider air and water common property, free to be abused by anyone without regard to the consequences," Nixon said. "Instead, we should begin now to treat them as scarce resources, which alas are no more free to contaminate than we are free to throw garbage into our neighbor’s yard.”
In 1989, President George H.W. Bush created by presidential initiative the U.S. Global Change Research Program to study large-scale problems like acid rain, the ozone hole and climate change. He followed this up in 1990 by signing an amendment to the Clean Air Act with overwhelming bipartisan support to address acid rain, the ozone hole and air pollution.
Today, liberals and Democrats are focusing on the timing of moving to clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while conservatives and Republicans are focusing on issues centered on trees, plastics, carbon capture, nuclear energy, energy infrastructure, agriculture and even climate change. These are not competing priorities; they are all opportunities for collaboration.
Now more than ever, we need open and fair community discussions on environmental concerns from all points of view. These discussions can be productive and unifying if we begin with the premise that we all want the same end result: a clean, healthy and stable environment. As two conservation-minded Nebraskans we’re excited about the next Republican-supported examples of conservation leadership.
Lucas Sabalka is a member of the Lincoln Citizens' Climate Lobby and serves on the administrative board for Lincoln Electrical System. Roy Christensen is an at-large member of the City Council.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!