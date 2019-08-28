Changes in technology are moving at an astounding pace. The way we consume information, communicate with one another and transact business has changed dramatically in recent years.
Consider that in 2004 -- a mere 15 years ago -- Facebook was first invented, Twitter wouldn’t be launched for another two years, there was no Dropbox and there was no iPhone.
Technological innovations in agriculture, medicine, education and business affect our everyday lives in ways many of us take for granted.
As a member of the Nebraska Legislature and chairman of the Legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, making sure our laws are updated and reflect advances in technology is an important responsibility.
This is also true for Congress, which is currently faced with one of these issues and a circumstance where an outdated law based on 1980s technology needs to be allowed to sunset.
When satellite television was evolving in the 1980s, technological limitations meant that satellite providers simply couldn’t carry local broadcast signals in some remote or rural areas. Congress’s answer was to allow satellite companies to substitute out-of-market broadcast network stations (those affiliated with ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC) to ensure subscribers would still have access to network programming. While copyright laws required cable companies to negotiate for such programming in the marketplace, satellite television was given a special exemption.
This accommodation allowed satellite companies to expand their service, giving consumers more choices in how they received their favorite programming. It wasn’t perfect, but it was an acceptable compromise while telecommunications infrastructure caught up.
Three decades later, telecommunication infrastructure has caught up.
For the 12 rural television markets around the country where satellite television providers are not required to offer local broadcast channels, including North Platte, it’s time to end this special exemption. It’s time satellite television customers in North Platte, other parts of western Nebraska and the other rural television markets be able to watch their local broadcast channels.
Today, the technology readily exists to allow satellite providers to carry local channels in all markets. Finally, satellite and cable companies alike have the ability to serve customers with local news, weather and sports.
And, it’s worth noting that local over-the-air broadcast channels aren’t just about network sitcoms and local weather. These channels also provide a critical conduit of information for preparedness and emergency response services. They are an important place for local businesses to advertise to nearby customers, too.
The federal law that allows this exemption -- the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act Reauthorization, or STELAR -- expires at the end of 2019. If Congress simply allows this expiration to happen and does not vote for a reauthorization, then the exemption ends.
For many issues, we call upon our congressional representatives to take action. In this case, inaction is critical: Congress must allow STELAR to expire -- and let North Platte satellite customers receive North Platte channels, just as Lincoln satellite customers receive Lincoln channels.