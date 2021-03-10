Local View: Comprehensive Plan must focus on climate

The unanimous action by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission to amend the 2040 Comprehensive Plan with “Lincoln’s 2021-2027 Climate Action Plan” and “Lincoln’s Vision for a Climate Smart Future” is not only the right thing to do but also identifies the opportunities available to create a low-carbon and healthier Lincoln. The City Council must vote to do the same.
By amending the 2040 Comprehensive Plan with these documents, the city will pursue policies that remove barriers, fill regulatory gaps and create incentives for sustainable development in the city. These actions will also strengthen the 2050 Comprehensive Plan update to ensure that we are successful in achieving the goal of an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
In the past, the city’s comprehensive planning efforts have been based on historical trends. However, with uncertainties in weather patterns that climate change brings, we must chart a new course, and the city Climate Action Plan helps to do that.
We must consider the impact of climate change as we plan for a resilient infrastructure in the future. As an example, the current height of the Salt Creek levee system is roughly 2.2 feet below projected extreme rain and flooding events. Without sufficient planning, we could experience significant economic and environmental setbacks in the future.
Within every challenge there is also opportunity. The 120 strategies identified in the city’s Climate Action Plan provide many opportunities to work with the private sector and other government agencies to research options and implement innovative and cost-effective initiatives to build a resilient and sustainable future. Municipal government cannot do this alone. A good way to seek the needed cooperation from stakeholders is to amend the 2040 Comprehensive Plan with these two plans.
Opponents of this effort argue that if the city adopts these plans, Lincoln will experience more electrical blackouts similar to those experienced in the state of Texas with record cold weather the week of Feb. 15. Nothing could be further from the truth.
These electrical blackouts were caused by Texas utilities and state government’s failure to plan. They prioritized cheap energy versus investing in winterizing their coal, gas and nuclear plants to maintain electrical generation capacity in cold weather.
Others argue that the Climate Action Plan will threaten our economic prosperity. Many experts have stated that it is cheaper to act now on climate change than react and pay for cleanup and recovery from future weather disasters. Even the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in its climate change policy statement says that “inaction is not an option.”
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information, there were 22 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters across the United States in 2020, shattering the previous record of 16 events in 2017. Since 1980, the U.S. has sustained 285 weather and climate disasters where overall damage costs exceeded $1 billion. The cumulative cost of these 285 events exceeds $1.875 trillion.
The fact is that inaction on climate will lead to greater economic uncertainty. At an Institute of International Finance event this month, a top Federal Reserve official stated: “Climate change is already imposing substantial economic costs and is projected to have a profound effect on the economy at home and abroad" before adding, “Financial institutions that do not put in place frameworks to measure, monitor and manage climate-related risks could face outsized losses on climate-sensitive assets caused by environmental shifts, by a disorderly transition to a low-carbon economy or by a combination of both.”
According to Yale opinion research, 72% of the people living in the Lincoln metro area believe that global warming will harm plants, animals and future generations. The city must act to meet the challenges of climate change. The next nine years will be critical. Experts on climate change have said that the world needs to achieve a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
By amending the 2040 Comprehensive Plan with the Climate Action Plan, the City Council will have developed a blueprint on how we can work together to build a resilient and sustainable Lincoln. City Council members need to act as leaders and approve this action.
Gene Hanlon served as Lincoln's recycling coordinator for 30 years and is coordinator of the Coalition of Environmental Improvement. He lives in Lincoln.