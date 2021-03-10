Local View: Comprehensive Plan must focus on climate

The unanimous action by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission to amend the 2040 Comprehensive Plan with “Lincoln’s 2021-2027 Climate Action Plan” and “Lincoln’s Vision for a Climate Smart Future” is not only the right thing to do but also identifies the opportunities available to create a low-carbon and healthier Lincoln. The City Council must vote to do the same.

By amending the 2040 Comprehensive Plan with these documents, the city will pursue policies that remove barriers, fill regulatory gaps and create incentives for sustainable development in the city. These actions will also strengthen the 2050 Comprehensive Plan update to ensure that we are successful in achieving the goal of an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

In the past, the city’s comprehensive planning efforts have been based on historical trends. However, with uncertainties in weather patterns that climate change brings, we must chart a new course, and the city Climate Action Plan helps to do that.