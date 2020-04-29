Local View: Community poised to pivot

My Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and email have been taken over by COVID-19 comments. Some are serious and informative but most are humorous, bordering on nonsense about the situation at hand.
The newspaper, radio and television news have been full of virus and quarantine stories, mostly reporting on what’s happening at the present moment. However, a few are thought-provoking as they peer into the future.
This coronavirus has not only impacted our health, it’s touching the very fabric of our society. It will bring about an incredible change in how we live, love and learn.
Recently, in his New York Times column, Thomas Friedman interviewed Dov Seidman, founder and chairman of LRN, the Legal Research Network in California. The interview explored values-based leadership and how leaders are reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seidman pointed out that not since World War II have so many leaders throughout the world been challenged in such a great way. Leaders of our cities, our states and our nations are responding to this health challenge. Leaders of our businesses and nonprofit organizations are also in the midst of reacting to the virus. Leaders of our schools, colleges and universities are making decisions and providing leadership during this stressful time.
Seidman noted that the leaders who will make a difference, the ones we’ll remember from this crisis, are those who were truthful, those who offered hope and those who were open to collaboration in meeting the challenges.
He went on to say, “After this health crisis is over, good leaders will pivot. They’ll be anchored in deep human values but pivot in new directions we’ll need in a post-pandemic world. Leaders who bring that ethos of saving people today but serving people and society differently tomorrow will be the ones that will earn our most enduring respect and support.”
As I reflected on that word pivot, I was reminded of my father. He was a basketball coach, and he taught his players to grab the ball, keep one foot firmly planted and to move the other around searching for the right direction before they began to move and dribble. He was also a superintendent in public schools in Indiana, and I saw him use his coaching skills as an education leader.
Then I thought of another superintendent I know, Dr. Steve Joel, and the pivotal moments in his career. In his TEDxLincoln talk in 2012, he reflected on them. One was an immigration raid on the meat processing plants in Grand Island. Dr. Joel and the teachers in his school system were faced with a pivotal moment of restoring trust among the immigrants in their city.
Dr. Joel also talked about another challenging moment in his career. It was a Sunday evening when the administration headquarters for Lincoln Public Schools burned to the ground. As he described this pivotal time on the TEDxLincoln stage, Dr. Joel noted that school began as scheduled in the fall, that LPS grasped power from surviving the fire, they had renewed commitment and they rebuilt the headquarters.
The COVID-19 virus has already brought incredible change to our lives. We’re sequestered in our homes. We’ve practically shut down parts of our economy. We are inspired by the healthcare workers, the dedicated folks in our grocery stores, the army of volunteers in food banks distributing food.
We’re thankful for the fire and police folks who continue to answer the call to serve. We’re thankful for our mayor, our governor and the army of public servants as they lead us through this pandemic. We’re thankful for the educators who have risen to the challenge of continuing to educate online, through the mail and even in their cars as they drive through neighborhoods honking and waving.
I hope that when that moment comes that’s safe to begin to pivot to our new reality, our leaders will keep one foot firmly planted in those values which are important to maintain while they use the other to search for the right direction.
The COVID-19 virus hasn’t knocked us down; we’re prepared to pivot into the future. No doubt it will be different, but we’ve received power from survival, we’ve got the power of commitment and we’re prepared as we pivot in a new direction.
Randall Bretz is currently with Leadership Lincoln, Rotary 14 and Nebraska Wesleyan. He is retired from Nelnet and a former TEDxLincoln curator.
