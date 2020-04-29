Local View: Community poised to pivot

He went on to say, “After this health crisis is over, good leaders will pivot. They’ll be anchored in deep human values but pivot in new directions we’ll need in a post-pandemic world. Leaders who bring that ethos of saving people today but serving people and society differently tomorrow will be the ones that will earn our most enduring respect and support.”

As I reflected on that word pivot, I was reminded of my father. He was a basketball coach, and he taught his players to grab the ball, keep one foot firmly planted and to move the other around searching for the right direction before they began to move and dribble. He was also a superintendent in public schools in Indiana, and I saw him use his coaching skills as an education leader.

Then I thought of another superintendent I know, Dr. Steve Joel, and the pivotal moments in his career. In his TEDxLincoln talk in 2012, he reflected on them. One was an immigration raid on the meat processing plants in Grand Island. Dr. Joel and the teachers in his school system were faced with a pivotal moment of restoring trust among the immigrants in their city.