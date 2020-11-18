Local View: Community must do its part

For 134 years, your professional firefighters have proudly staffed Lincoln fire stations, and our mission has been the safety of Lincoln residents.

Since 1939, the Lincoln Fire Fighters Association has given your firefighters a voice to bring forth health and safety issues from the front lines. The unprecedented challenge and risk we are facing today demands that we use our voice again. We need you to know three things: that we are still here for you when you need us; we can get through this with the help of professionals, leaders, and experts; and we need your help.

We are your firefighters. Our sole purpose is protecting the safety and well-being of this community to the best of our abilities. Each day, your firefighters arrive for duty prepared to risk our own health, well-being, and even our lives in pursuit of this purpose.

We train and educate ourselves every day in preparation for fire and health emergencies and events that may strike Lincoln, some extremely likely and some the rarest of rare.

Our ability to respond to a plethora of different and difficult challenges relies on the expertise of scientists, doctors, laboratories and subject matter experts. These experts also help us maintain the highest possible level of safety for ourselves and for those we help.