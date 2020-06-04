Local View: Community banks quick to serve
View Comments
Local View

Local View: Community banks quick to serve

hallman

Eric Hallman, president and CEO Nebraska Independent Community Bankers

For years Nebraskans have been increasingly bombarded with advertising content that, while serving its purpose to the companies producing it, resulted in an ever more diluted message received by all listeners and viewers.

Unfortunately, we have all become desensitized to the majority of what we see and hear. The world of the financial services industry is no different, and I would like to take this opportunity to help provide some clarity and illustrate the value and importance of Nebraska’s community banking industry.

Since late February, the country has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our “normal” has changed, and our future will, no doubt, be changing with it. What has not changed, and what will always be our state’s constant, is the important role Nebraska’s community banks have played in building and maintaining the businesses and individuals that call Nebraska home.

We all now know of the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program and the hundreds of billions of dollars that have been made available to America’s small businesses to provide funds for payroll assistance and basic business expenses like rent, lease and utility payments. What you may not know is that there are still tens of billions of dollars of PPP funds available and, as always, Nebraska’s community banks are there to help.

In order to further assist Nebraska’s small business community in providing the support they need, the Nebraska Independent Community Bankers is partnering with our national association, the Independent Community Bankers of America, to offer an online program that connects Nebraska’s small businesses and Nebraska’s community banks with the intent of ensuring full access to the remaining COVID-19 relief monies. 

“Community banks continue to make the majority of PPP loans, and with significant funds remaining of the billions granted by Congress, we are doing our part to ensure small businesses across the country, including in Nebraska, get access to these loans through the right partners within their communities,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “This effort is about extending the helping hand of community banking to ensure every American small business has access to PPP funds and can keep workers on payroll during this crucial time.”

A recent ICBA survey revealed that community bankers were able to fund more than 80 percent of all loans that came through the first round of PPP funding – with an average of 166 loans per bank. The survey data continued showing community bank loans reached Main Street directly, with Nebraska’s average approved PPP loan amount of $83,998 as of SBA’s May 30 report.

SBA data demonstrates community banks’ positive influence on the economy,  showing that institutions with assets of less than $10 billion approving about 60 percent of the nations PPP loans.

To put this in a Nebraska perspective, all but one Nebraska-based bank fits this description. To sharpen the point of the pencil even more, according to the May 30 SBA report, Nebraska institutions have made 40,418 PPP loans totaling $3,395,027,285.

Nebraska’s community bankers live and work in the Nebraska communities they serve in all corners of our state’s 77,220 square miles. Nebraska’s community bankers understand that their communities and their customers come first.

If you are a Nebraska small business that is needing financial assistance, advice or counsel, please know that Nebraska’s community banks are there, just as they always have been, to help and assist. I encourage you to connect with a Nebraska community bank and know that together we will get through this extremely difficult time.

J. Eric Hallman and president and CEO of Nebraska Independent Community Bankers.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: White people need to speak out against senseless killings of black people
Columnists

Commentary: White people need to speak out against senseless killings of black people

As a child, I grew up in abject poverty with our family being evicted often. A number of times I found myself in a poor African American neighborhoods or public housing. During those times, I was often the only white child in my class. I can say in total honesty, I was never happier as a child than when I was in those neighborhoods, housing projects or those classrooms. Ever. During the rare ...

+2
Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony
Columnists

Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony

  • Updated

The news that Donald Trump will likely not preside over the traditional unveiling of his predecessors' official White House portraits is disappointing, but not exactly surprising. After all, Trump and Barack Obama do not like or respect each other. The prospect of having the Obamas and a bunch of their former administration officials back in the White House for an occasion on which Trump would ...

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19
Columnists

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19

It will happen, many thousands of times, and in every conceivable permutation: People will contract COVID-19 because of someone else's actions and will seek compensation. How should we handle such liability claims as a society? Mitch McConnell, gatekeeper of the Senate, has an idea. First, immunize all businesses. It would mean, as an example, that even if your boss fails to provide safeguards ...

+3
Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him
Columnists

Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him

Imagine if you killed somebody on your job, and all you got that day was fired. You go into work the next day, return the keycard you swipe every morning when you get on the elevator, pack the things from your desk, toss out whatever food you have in the pantry refrigerator and say goodbye to your co-workers before two security guards escort you out of the building. And, let's just say this ...

+6
Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge
Columnists

Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge

What was your first reaction when you saw the video of the white cop kneeling on George Floyd's neck while Floyd croaked, "I can't breathe"? If you're white, you probably muttered a horrified, "Oh, my God" while shaking your head at the cruel injustice. If you're black, you probably leapt to your feet, cursed, maybe threw something (certainly wanted to throw something), while shouting, "Not ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News