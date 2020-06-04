Local View: Community banks quick to serve

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For years Nebraskans have been increasingly bombarded with advertising content that, while serving its purpose to the companies producing it, resulted in an ever more diluted message received by all listeners and viewers.

Unfortunately, we have all become desensitized to the majority of what we see and hear. The world of the financial services industry is no different, and I would like to take this opportunity to help provide some clarity and illustrate the value and importance of Nebraska’s community banking industry.

Since late February, the country has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our “normal” has changed, and our future will, no doubt, be changing with it. What has not changed, and what will always be our state’s constant, is the important role Nebraska’s community banks have played in building and maintaining the businesses and individuals that call Nebraska home.

We all now know of the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program and the hundreds of billions of dollars that have been made available to America’s small businesses to provide funds for payroll assistance and basic business expenses like rent, lease and utility payments. What you may not know is that there are still tens of billions of dollars of PPP funds available and, as always, Nebraska’s community banks are there to help.