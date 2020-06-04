Local View: Community banks quick to serve

For years Nebraskans have been increasingly bombarded with advertising content that, while serving its purpose to the companies producing it, resulted in an ever more diluted message received by all listeners and viewers.
Unfortunately, we have all become desensitized to the majority of what we see and hear. The world of the financial services industry is no different, and I would like to take this opportunity to help provide some clarity and illustrate the value and importance of Nebraska’s community banking industry.
Since late February, the country has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our “normal” has changed, and our future will, no doubt, be changing with it. What has not changed, and what will always be our state’s constant, is the important role Nebraska’s community banks have played in building and maintaining the businesses and individuals that call Nebraska home.
We all now know of the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program and the hundreds of billions of dollars that have been made available to America’s small businesses to provide funds for payroll assistance and basic business expenses like rent, lease and utility payments. What you may not know is that there are still tens of billions of dollars of PPP funds available and, as always, Nebraska’s community banks are there to help.
In order to further assist Nebraska’s small business community in providing the support they need, the Nebraska Independent Community Bankers is partnering with our national association, the Independent Community Bankers of America, to offer an online program that connects Nebraska’s small businesses and Nebraska’s community banks with the intent of ensuring full access to the remaining COVID-19 relief monies.
“Community banks continue to make the majority of PPP loans, and with significant funds remaining of the billions granted by Congress, we are doing our part to ensure small businesses across the country, including in Nebraska, get access to these loans through the right partners within their communities,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “This effort is about extending the helping hand of community banking to ensure every American small business has access to PPP funds and can keep workers on payroll during this crucial time.”
A recent ICBA survey revealed that community bankers were able to fund more than 80 percent of all loans that came through the first round of PPP funding – with an average of 166 loans per bank. The survey data continued showing community bank loans reached Main Street directly, with Nebraska’s average approved PPP loan amount of $83,998 as of SBA’s May 30 report.
SBA data demonstrates community banks’ positive influence on the economy, showing that institutions with assets of less than $10 billion approving about 60 percent of the nations PPP loans.
To put this in a Nebraska perspective, all but one Nebraska-based bank fits this description. To sharpen the point of the pencil even more, according to the May 30 SBA report, Nebraska institutions have made 40,418 PPP loans totaling $3,395,027,285.
Nebraska’s community bankers live and work in the Nebraska communities they serve in all corners of our state’s 77,220 square miles. Nebraska’s community bankers understand that their communities and their customers come first.
If you are a Nebraska small business that is needing financial assistance, advice or counsel, please know that Nebraska’s community banks are there, just as they always have been, to help and assist. I encourage you to connect with a Nebraska community bank and know that together we will get through this extremely difficult time.
J. Eric Hallman and president and CEO of Nebraska Independent Community Bankers.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.