Local View: Common ground on abortion

It doesn’t matter what your politics are; we should all agree that every baby deserves love. Every baby deserves protection. That’s why opposing infanticide shouldn’t be a partisan issue. Sadly, though, not all our public servants seem able to agree.
Last week, I chaired a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the heartbreaking lack of federal protections for babies who survive abortions. The expert witnesses from the medical and legal fields agreed: these babies deserve care.
Current law does not protect these vulnerable infants. Federal law does not criminalize the denial of care to babies who survive an abortion. Last year, at the state level, New York repealed vital protections for babies who survive abortions. These children need us to step up and protect them. Let’s be perfectly clear about what leaving newborn babies to die cold and alone means: it’s infanticide.
This is barbaric. That’s why I’ve introduced the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in the Senate.
This bipartisan bill simply requires that doctors present at botched abortions give the same level of care to these newborn babies that they would give to any other baby at the same stage of development. It shouldn’t matter if she’s born in a hospital with a state-of-the-art NICU or an abortion clinic in a strip mall. Every baby deserves a fighting chance.
These babies don’t belong in the trash heap. They belong with people who love them. Human dignity is what America is all about, and infanticide flies in the face of everything we hold dear.
The Born-Alive Act just secures the bare minimum of humane treatment for the vulnerable. All 100 senators should be able to vote for that. This isn’t a secret plot to outlaw abortion, this is about basic human dignity.
A few Democrats, like Sen. Bob Casey and Sen. Joe Manchin, voted with Republicans to protect babies, and they deserve our thanks. Others, such as my colleague Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, said they couldn’t vote for this bill until the Judiciary Committee held a hearing on it.
We’ve had the hearing. We’ve heard from experts in the scientific and legal community. Senators can look the other way, but they can’t say they didn’t know. No more excuses. This isn’t complicated.
Our society should protect the most vulnerable, not leave them cold and alone, gasping for breath. But it seems like even basic healthcare protections for newborns are too much for the big abortion industry’s hardline extremism. They’ve abandoned their old talking points of “safe, legal and rare” to defend infanticide.
Every public servant should be able to say that it is wrong to leave newborn babies to die. We’re supposed to dedicate ourselves to the proposition that everybody is created equal — even the smallest, most helpless among us, no matter the circumstances of her birth. It’s a tragedy that we even have to debate this.
Here’s the good news: Love is so much stronger than power. Everyone knows what’s at stake here. That’s what I said after the Born-Alive Act was filibustered last year, and it is still true. We’re going to get this bill passed, because every fiber of our common humanity cries out for these babies.
The Born-Alive Act gives us a rare opportunity to come together and find common ground. Human dignity isn’t controversial, and this bill shouldn’t be, either.
Sen. Ben Sasse is Nebraska's junior senator.