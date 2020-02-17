Local View: Common ground on abortion

These babies don’t belong in the trash heap. They belong with people who love them. Human dignity is what America is all about, and infanticide flies in the face of everything we hold dear.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Born-Alive Act just secures the bare minimum of humane treatment for the vulnerable. All 100 senators should be able to vote for that. This isn’t a secret plot to outlaw abortion, this is about basic human dignity.

A few Democrats, like Sen. Bob Casey and Sen. Joe Manchin, voted with Republicans to protect babies, and they deserve our thanks. Others, such as my colleague Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, said they couldn’t vote for this bill until the Judiciary Committee held a hearing on it.

We’ve had the hearing. We’ve heard from experts in the scientific and legal community. Senators can look the other way, but they can’t say they didn’t know. No more excuses. This isn’t complicated.

Our society should protect the most vulnerable, not leave them cold and alone, gasping for breath. But it seems like even basic healthcare protections for newborns are too much for the big abortion industry’s hardline extremism. They’ve abandoned their old talking points of “safe, legal and rare” to defend infanticide.