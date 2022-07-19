Local View: CO2 pipeline safety proven

The ethanol industry is vital to Nebraska. Ethanol producers contribute approximately $5 billion to Nebraska’s gross domestic product every year, support 1,300 jobs across the state and purchase more than 40% of all the corn grown by Nebraska farmers.

However, some groups, such as the Sierra Club and Food and Water Watch, have advocated for the elimination of the ethanol industry. For example, in a recent regulatory filing, the Sierra Club noted that, “Sierra Club believes that the use of ethanol serves to extend our reliance on fossil fuels, thus contributing to climate change.”

Food and Water Watch argued in its own regulatory filing that the ethanol industry causes “tremendous harms to biodiversity due to intensive monocultural (corn only) production.”

That’s the wrong approach for Nebraska. If these groups are successful in enacting this vision, it would be devastating to our farmers who count on a vibrant ethanol industry to maintain strong commodity prices and land values.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects will help reduce the carbon intensity score of ethanol, which will allow producers to access the growing number of states and countries that pay a premium for low carbon fuels. This is an enormous economic opportunity and, from my perspective, represents the future for ethanol and the best way we can keep the industry competitive in the years to come.

There are broader economic benefits to these projects as well. Husker Ag is participating in the Summit Carbon Solutions project, which will deliver a nearly $550 million investment in Nebraska alone. Of that total investment, $250 million is going to labor, and those dollars will flow to local businesses to spur economic growth across the state.

Importantly, the project will help generate an average of $860,000 in new property taxes in each of the counties where it is proposed to operate to support local school districts, public safety, flood control, county road repair and maintenance, rural fire districts and more.

Besides economic benefits, Nebraskans are curious about environmental impact and safety. The Lincoln Journal Star recently published an editorial ("Study will save time, money, pain down the line," June 30) supporting a study of the “technology for transporting and burying the carbon dioxide and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions” for CCS pipeline projects proposed for Nebraska.

Fortunately, carbon capture technology is already utilized at 40 ethanol plants across the country and has been in use since the 1990s. There are 5,000 miles of CO2 pipelines across the United States, and these systems have enjoyed an excellent safety record for decades.

The permanent sequestration of CO2 has been researched for years and supported by a wide range of stakeholders across the political spectrum at the federal and state level, along with engineers and scientists. That includes the U.S. Department of Energy who studied this topic for more than two decades and noted, “CCUS (carbon capture, utilization, and storage) projects supported by DOE and other organizations around the world, which in 2019 injected more than 25 million metric tons of CO2, have shown no adverse impacts to human health or the environment.”

The reality is that the federal government, through the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, United States Army Corps of Engineers and more have direct regulatory oversight over CCS projects to ensure they are safely constructed, operated and maintained. That’s the reason why CO2 pipelines have such an excellent safety record coupled with the fact that, unlike other pipeline products, CO2 is not flammable or explosive.

I support the rigorous regulatory requirements in place at the federal, state and local levels that help ensure this safety record remains so strong. Adding new steps to that process now will unnecessarily delay these projects and the benefits Nebraskans stand to receive. Moreover, every year of delay for the Summit project would result in up to 12 million tons of CO2 entering our atmosphere that could have been captured and safely stored.

Simply put, this project is safe for landowners and communities and will provide substantial economic and environmental benefits once it is operational. Join me in helping support and advance these critical investments for the future of ethanol, our rural communities and Nebraska’s farm families.