Local View: Closing the cancer gap

When you choose to live on a farm or in a small town, there are trade-offs.
In exchange for the enviable quality of life, you know you’re going to use more gas and put more wear and tear on your vehicles.
But when it comes to our health, there is a trade-off that we simply can no longer accept. Living in rural America shouldn’t mean you have a higher likelihood of dying from cancer. And in the days of COVID-19, our cancer mortality odds could actually get worse.
Last year, a federal advisory committee on rural health issued a report that contained both good news and terrible news on cancer statistics. People living in rural areas have, for the past decade, been less likely to be afflicted with cancer than our counterparts in urban centers.
However, we are more likely to die from the disease if we get it. Rural residents who get lung cancer, for example, have a roughly 20% higher mortality rate than those who live in cities.
One of the reasons cited for this disparity by the researchers is that rural citizens are less likely to get recommended cancer screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies. As a result, our cancer is found later, and, as we well know, the best way to beat cancer is to detect it early. A late-stage diagnosis drops the odds of survival significantly.
We should be acutely concerned about this problem right now. As high infection rates from COVID-19 have moved from the high-population centers like New York and California to rural states in the Midwest, many living in rural areas are even less likely to leave the safety of our homes and drive to healthcare facilities to get preventive health screenings.
This is a phenomenon we’ve seen nationally in the past few months, with the number of breast, colorectal and cervical cancer screenings dropping by more than 90% at the height of pandemic lockdowns. Given that we’re already on the short end of the preventive health disparity in rural America, this is distressing.
It’s becoming increasingly clear that we need to modernize and expand our cancer screening capabilities in this country, particularly for those who live far from well-equipped health centers. As new technologies become available, we have to be prepared to rapidly adopt them and make them accessible to all.
The cancer care community is very excited about new innovations currently being studied in clinical trials that utilize genomic research and breakthroughs in machine learning.
Companies are developing tests that can detect many of the more than 100 variations of cancer from a single blood draw. One company, GRAIL, has detected and localized over 50 types of cancer from blood samples.
Once approved by the Food and Drug Administration, these multi-cancer blood tests could transform preventive healthcare and rural healthcare more broadly. They would complement the five routine cancer screenings today with a simple and comprehensive solution. Blood testing that can detect several dozen variations of the disease could have countless benefits for rural Americans.
The people who make the decisions that affect our health – including policymakers and other key stakeholders – should start working now to make this innovative health screening accessible when it is cleared for use by the FDA. This breakthrough technology shouldn’t be out of the reach of average Americans because of outmoded barriers to cancer screening coverage in Medicare and other programs.
For the benefits of living in rural Nebraska, we understand that we have to accept the trade-offs of shoveling more snow in the winter and driving a few miles to go to the movies. We should not have to accept poorer cancer outcomes.
When medical innovation provides the tools to detect disease, our policymakers need to do everything they can to ensure Americans can fully benefit from them.
John Roberts is executive director of the Nebraska Rural Health Association.
