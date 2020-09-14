Local View: Closing the cancer gap

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When you choose to live on a farm or in a small town, there are trade-offs.

In exchange for the enviable quality of life, you know you’re going to use more gas and put more wear and tear on your vehicles.

But when it comes to our health, there is a trade-off that we simply can no longer accept. Living in rural America shouldn’t mean you have a higher likelihood of dying from cancer. And in the days of COVID-19, our cancer mortality odds could actually get worse.

Last year, a federal advisory committee on rural health issued a report that contained both good news and terrible news on cancer statistics. People living in rural areas have, for the past decade, been less likely to be afflicted with cancer than our counterparts in urban centers.

However, we are more likely to die from the disease if we get it. Rural residents who get lung cancer, for example, have a roughly 20% higher mortality rate than those who live in cities.