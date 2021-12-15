Local View: Close Gitmo and cases

On Dec. 7, the U.S. Senate held yet another round of hearings on the topic of closing Gitmo, the U.S.-run prison camp facility and military commissions process for 9/11 accused terrorists that has been going on at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for nearly 20 years.
I’ve been there. I’ve stayed in the base barracks and eaten in the dining hall alongside soldiers stationed there. I’ve watched the military commissions' pre-trial hearings firsthand, including those for Khalid Sheikh Mohamed and the other four accused planners of 9/11.
I didn’t do this as a member of the military. I did it as a civilian -- one who is also a 9/11 victim’s family member.
So watching those hearings held special interest for me. Those in favor of closing the prison camp and ending the military commissions process cited astronomical cost and fruitlessness of the process. Those in opposition cited fear that closing Gitmo would mean the accused would be set free and return to harming Americans.
This is a false dichotomy. Let’s look at the numbers.
In the nearly 20 years since its inception, Gitmo has housed approximately 780 prisoners, but the military commissions have produced just two convictions (those two remain at the prison). Today, the trial date has not been set for even one of the final 37 prisoners yet to be processed. In fact, only 10 have been charged. Thirteen have been cleared for transfer from Gitmo by seven different U.S. intelligence agencies but have yet to be transferred. Unbelievably, 14 prisoners at Gitmo have never even been charged with a crime.
After more than nine years of pre-trial hearings, there is still no trial date for the five main individuals accused of planning 9/11.
Clearly Gitmo’s effectiveness in producing convictions is abysmal. Now let’s look at the cost.
Gitmo’s price tag is over a half billion dollars per year. That’s what we as taxpayers payers pay for a system that in 20 years has successfully prosecuted only two of 780 prisoners.
We don’t have to choose between keeping a failed system in place and releasing what may be dangerous terrorists to re-offend. We can close Gitmo and find a better way to process these prisoners. One way comes with a very high conviction rate and a much lower price tag: the U.S. federal court system.
The annual cost per prisoner at Gitmo is almost $18 million; in a Supermax U.S. prison it's $78,000. The terrorist conviction rate among military commissions is 0.26%; in the federal court system, it's 92%.
This is astounding. The U.S. federal court system terrorist conviction rate is more than 350 times higher than the conviction rate at Gitmo, and at less than half of 1% of the cost!
Under the federal court system, would terrorists go free? U.S. federal courts have successfully prosecuted nearly 1,000 terrorism cases in the last 20 years, the same time period it took for Gitmo to produce just two convictions.
I think we can trust our federal court system to do a better job handling terrorism cases at a lower cost than the Gitmo system.
What if we paid far less for a system that produces a far more likely chance of trial and conviction for the guilty? What if we got actual results for our money?
Continuing to run the military commissions process at Gitmo makes no sense when we can get a better return for our tax dollar in housing and processing the 9/11 accused. Is this crazy, starry-eyed fiscal conservatism? Or just common sense?
Let’s keep the guilty in prison, reduce our government’s wasteful spending and finish this whole ordeal. Let’s close Gitmo and get the 9/11 accused tried in federal court.
President Biden, where is your plan to close Gitmo?
Nancy Meyer lives in Cedar Bluffs. Her sister-in-law, Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas, was killed in the crash of Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.