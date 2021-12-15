Local View: Close Gitmo and cases

On Dec. 7, the U.S. Senate held yet another round of hearings on the topic of closing Gitmo, the U.S.-run prison camp facility and military commissions process for 9/11 accused terrorists that has been going on at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for nearly 20 years.

I’ve been there. I’ve stayed in the base barracks and eaten in the dining hall alongside soldiers stationed there. I’ve watched the military commissions' pre-trial hearings firsthand, including those for Khalid Sheikh Mohamed and the other four accused planners of 9/11.

I didn’t do this as a member of the military. I did it as a civilian -- one who is also a 9/11 victim’s family member.

So watching those hearings held special interest for me. Those in favor of closing the prison camp and ending the military commissions process cited astronomical cost and fruitlessness of the process. Those in opposition cited fear that closing Gitmo would mean the accused would be set free and return to harming Americans.

This is a false dichotomy. Let’s look at the numbers.