Local View: Climate change, floods show nature's might

How long should we keep fixing up New Orleans? The geology of New Orleans and much of the surrounding area suggests it is no longer reasonable to try to keep restoring structures because the area will be increasingly vulnerable in the future.

The Gulf of Mexico used to extend much farther north, but over time, the Mississippi has transported sediment -- clay, silt, sand and gravel -- that has built a huge delta into the Gulf of Mexico leading to the current shoreline. The river would fill one area with sediment, then change course and fill another lower spot.

Downtown New Orleans is located on coarser sediment that spilled out of the river during floods and is where the initial settlers chose to locate because it represented a local high point. As the city grew, a marsh was selected for expansion, which required the building of protective levees as the site was below normal river levels.

Any rain falling here has to be pumped out into the river. During one major flood, the river upstream started taking an entirely new course, which would have left New Orleans high and dry. Engineers built a dam to block the river from its new path and forced it back into the channel that goes past New Orleans. Low spots and high spots are common in deltas as the river changes course and sediment is deposited.