Local View: Climate change behind record cold, power woes

And so, were these frigid temperatures a rare fluke? Climate scientists would say, “No.”

First, the Arctic has been warming more than twice as fast as the global average, contributing to a dramatic melting of sea ice and snow. And the more the melting, the less the sun’s energy is reflected back into the atmosphere, so the warmer it gets at the surface, the more the melting. Scientists are actively exploring how this affects our weather.

Second, there is strong evidence for the relationship between the rapid Arctic warming and a slower, more wavy jet stream -- better able to bring the Arctic air to the lower 48 states, depending on many other factors that can fall into place.

When asked on CNN how to prevent these devastating events, renowned climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe replied: “It’s as if we humans have been driving down a pretty straight road ... looking only in our rear-view mirror. We have designed almost every aspect of our lives based on conditions that we experienced in the past.

"... But today, climate is changing faster than at any other time in the history of human civilization. ... We actually control the steepness of a future curve through our carbon emissions which determine how much climate will change in the future ..."

Winterized wind, solar, better battery storage: “That was the week that was. It’s over; let us act.”

The Rev. Penny Greer is president of the board of Nebraska Interfaith Power and Light. She lives in Lincoln.

