Local View: Clean energy needs a bipartisan push

These winds of change are blowing our way, too. In 2018, Nebraska had more wind power growth than any other state. According to the American Clean Power Association, the state now generates enough clean energy to power 703,000 homes. And Republican mayors have been at the forefront of this transition.

In Norfolk, an 8.5-megawatt community solar farm that includes battery storage is under construction, and the city boasts of the positive economic impacts from regional wind energy generation. Also in northeast Nebraska, South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch has embraced renewables, and the city already gets nearly half its electricity from renewables.

Unfortunately, however, the mainstream narrative still prevails in our state legislature. Nebraska is one of only 17 states without a state climate action plan and one of just 12 states, and the only Midwestern one, without a renewable energy standard or goal.

“Conservatism is too often conservation of the wrong things,” wrote T.S. Eliot. Some in the Nebraska Legislature – defying market trends and constituents’ support for clean energy while defending an outdated energy status quo – seem to be living proof of this assertion.