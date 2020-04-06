Local View: Christ, commandments and crowds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On recent Sundays, some ministers who consider themselves the possessors of special knowledge and special privileges have defied restrictions and common sense about public gatherings of more than a few people.

In Louisiana, a minister asserted inexplicably that the coronavirus “is politically motivated.” Even after being arrested, he has continued to conduct worship services with hundreds of people, against the governor’s order. In Florida, a minister was also arrested after holding two services in his megachurch. People there stood much closer to each other than 6 feet.

Some misguided public officials have backed these actions. Florida’s governor is exempting worship services from a statewide “safer at home” order. Without explanation, he deems them “essential.” In Indiana, the state attorney general recently objected to a county health officer’s prohibition on church gatherings for reasons of public health.

These ministers and their defenders claim two kinds of immunity from the way we live now because of the coronavirus – biblical and constitutional. I believe they are equally wrong, indeed dangerously wrong, on both counts.