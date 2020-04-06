Local View: Christ, commandments and crowds

On recent Sundays, some ministers who consider themselves the possessors of special knowledge and special privileges have defied restrictions and common sense about public gatherings of more than a few people.
In Louisiana, a minister asserted inexplicably that the coronavirus “is politically motivated.” Even after being arrested, he has continued to conduct worship services with hundreds of people, against the governor’s order. In Florida, a minister was also arrested after holding two services in his megachurch. People there stood much closer to each other than 6 feet.
Some misguided public officials have backed these actions. Florida’s governor is exempting worship services from a statewide “safer at home” order. Without explanation, he deems them “essential.” In Indiana, the state attorney general recently objected to a county health officer’s prohibition on church gatherings for reasons of public health.
These ministers and their defenders claim two kinds of immunity from the way we live now because of the coronavirus – biblical and constitutional. I believe they are equally wrong, indeed dangerously wrong, on both counts.
In many apparently complex situations, it’s popular to ask, “What would Jesus do?” That’s a good question. About health and life, I know what Jesus did. He surely didn’t put people at risk of infection. He was a healer. The Bible recounts numerous stories of his healing. Furthermore, where there were dangerous crowds, Jesus drove them out – the money lenders in the temple, the demons in the man possessed.
The Bible, when read in the wholeness of its message, is our guide against reckless posturing disguised as holy preaching. It is not a defense for these arrogant ministers against living with moderation and restraint in order to preserve public health.
Our Constitution’s First Amendment ensures “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.” Not dangerously to assemble. Not in a war-like manner to assemble. Peaceably. Surely there is no more entitlement to spread disease in the name of liberty than there is to cry fire in a crowded theater.
The Constitution, when understood sensibly, is our protection against these one-track-minded ministers. It is not their defense against reasonable and necessary measures that preserve public health.
Regarding worship, there are plenty of safe alternatives. Most churches in America have found quite suitable ways to sustain worship in the face of a pandemic. In Lincoln there are services being streamed from nearly empty sanctuaries, online opportunities to hear a taped sermon and sing along to prerecorded hymns, even an out-the-window confession station.
We should remember that the early Christians prayed and sang together in catacombs when they weren’t sharing the faith in each other’s homes. Jesus didn’t need a large room with wooden pews to deliver his message of love and salvation.
Now is a time for those of us who are Christians, indeed for all people of faith, to be mindful of what happened near Jericho, when blind Bartimaeus went to Jesus. What did Bartimaeus get? He got his sight.
I pray that those few foolhardy ministers among us will get their sight. They should stop their selfish, petty, dangerous war on America.
While I pray for that, I’m also glad to say unequivocally that I support sheriffs who are doing the right thing. Wherever governors and other elected officials have enough courage and common sense to permit it, arrests should continue of misguided clergymen. These ministers have made themselves insidious destroyers of both public order and sound faith.
Frederik Ohles lives in Lincoln and retired as president of Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2019. The views expressed here are solely his own.
