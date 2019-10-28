Historian Merrill Mattes published an article in 1955 after studying hundreds of journals belonging to pioneers who traveled West along the Oregon Trail. These pioneers were Swedes, Poles, Irish and Germans, from all walks of life, yet they had one thing in common.
Mattes found through his studies that many journals disclosed mentions of Chimney Rock. He noted that although no special events took place at the landmark, it was still an important part of the journey across the Oregon Trail and left a lasting impression on the many who passed it.
Chimney Rock has continued to play an important role in Nebraska history and tourism, with over 35,000 people visiting the National Historic Site in Bayard each year. The renovation and expansion of the Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center will ensure future generations continue to experience the splendor of Chimney Rock, while expanding tourism and economic development opportunities in Nebraska.
The visitor center, which was built in 1994, is owned by History Nebraska. However, History Nebraska only obtains a portion of its funding from the State of Nebraska and does not have the funds or resources needed to complete the project.
Thanks to the help of History Nebraska’s partner, the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, the $1,729,770 needed to complete the renovations has been raised through grants and charitable donations. The final $75,000 needed was graciously gifted by the Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation on Sept. 3.
The center will expand by 1,350 square feet, for a total size of 5,550 square feet, giving much needed additional space to house visitors. A new entryway will be constructed and made to double as a storm shelter in the case of inclement weather. An indoor classroom and outdoor classroom will be constructed to accommodate school programs, as well as after-hours events and community programming.
You have free articles remaining.
New exhibits will be installed, giving visitors a chance to learn more about Chimney Rock, as well as the Oregon, Mormon and other pioneer trails. And finally, a new theater space will be added in the exhibit gallery that will be used to help further educate guests while providing an incredible view of Chimney Rock. Construction is set to begin in October of this year and is set to be completed in May 2020, just in time for summer guests.
In addition to the new features, visitors will be greeted outside the center by a collection of bronze statues depicting a pioneer family. The project, entitled “We Stayed,” was made possible through a six-figure donation by Rhonda Seacrest of Lincoln. Sculptor Dave Biehl has been commissioned to craft the series of statutes.
The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation will continue to take donations in any amount for the project throughout the end of the year. All funds raised in excess of the goal will go toward educational programs at the Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center, or further physical improvements to the Center and its environs. To donate, please visit www.nshsf.org or send a check payable to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation.
It is expected that by the time the center has been re-opened for three years, tourism numbers will double. More visitors to the Scottsbluff and Bayard area will provide important revenue to the panhandle community, while educating thousands of visitors each year about those who made their way out West.
The newly renovated Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center will continue to capture the minds of all who visit it for generations to come, and I encourage all Nebraskans to take your own trip west to see one of our most prominent landmarks.