Local View: Chicken, egg and local sourcing

Our food supply chain is determined by what the producer believes they can sell in a given season. Without the demand, the supply will not be planted, grown, harvested, distributed, sold and cooked.

With COVID-19 outbreaks, there is a predicted shortage of animal products. A majority of these animals are raised in confined corporate feeding operations throughout the world, many not in Nebraska.

Why are we not eating more Nebraska beef, chicken, pork or goat? This is due in part to the lack of processing plants open to small-scale ranchers. USDA-certified processing facilities that work with small scale producers are harder to find today due to a more intensive and stringent legal certification process.

Due to the surge in demand, many local meat lockers are now booking processing appointments nine months in advance, up from just a month or two prior to the pandemic. We are now scheduling the processing of local animals before they are even born. Most ranchers have never seen this extraordinary forwarding of schedules in their careers. Until we start to understand what it takes to produce our food locally, we may not be able to match our demand with the supply from the producer.

Consistency is the name of the game when it comes to having a reliable volume of locally-sourced ingredients.