Local View: Chicken, egg and local sourcing
View Comments
Local View

Local View: Chicken, egg and local sourcing

Why don’t we grow more of our food locally right here in Nebraska? Some argue that we as consumers must first create the demand for local ingredients. This can be seen as the classic chicken or egg question: Does local production come first, or must we create local demand?

During COVID-19, our typically reliable national food supply chain is showing signs of disruption, as well the pitfalls of scale and depending on a fragile global economy.

Due to the pandemic, Lincoln-area food producers are seeing record-breaking interest in locally-produced food. Community Supported Agriculture memberships are quickly selling out, with waiting lists growing by the hundreds each week.

Local meat processors who usually have a few months advance for a reservation date are now booked until the end of 2020.

Food produced in Nebraska typically accounts for only 10% of what is available on the grocery shelf or the restaurant menu, according to a recent study by Megan McGuffey and published by the Center for Rural Affairs. As it stands today, the other 90% is imported from California, Texas and Florida, plus that from Mexico, Central and South America.

What would it take to increase the amount of local food consumed in Nebraska to 25%? Do you think we could do it by 2025? The decision making power is in the money in our pockets, with food from local farmers or the grocery store, and prepared in our kitchens. Can we all support a sustainable trajectory of new and local purchasing and eating habits?

Our food supply chain is determined by what the producer believes they can sell in a given season. Without the demand, the supply will not be planted, grown, harvested, distributed, sold and cooked.

With COVID-19 outbreaks, there is a predicted shortage of animal products. A majority of these animals are raised in confined corporate feeding operations throughout the world, many not in Nebraska.

Why are we not eating more Nebraska beef, chicken, pork or goat? This is due in part to the lack of processing plants open to small-scale ranchers. USDA-certified processing facilities that work with small scale producers are harder to find today due to a more intensive and stringent legal certification process.

Due to the surge in demand, many local meat lockers are now booking processing appointments nine months in advance, up from just a month or two prior to the pandemic. We are now scheduling the processing of local animals before they are even born. Most ranchers have never seen this extraordinary forwarding of schedules in their careers. Until we start to understand what it takes to produce our food locally, we may not be able to match our demand with the supply from the producer.

Consistency is the name of the game when it comes to having a reliable volume of locally-sourced ingredients.

Let’s consider a favorite springtime crop, such as asparagus. In the past month, local farms harvested about 100 to 500 pounds each. With the near-freezing temperatures only just behind us, many farms will have a below-average supply. This causes grocery stores to resort to suppliers in California to fill the gap. If our supply is being produced by a handful of individuals and a crop loss occurs, it can send what had become a reliable market back to our old habits of buying from distant, faceless growers.

Restaurants are typically the most reliable location where local food is purchased, accounting for up to 30% of local farm sales. Restaurants provide a service, taking on the tasks of cooking, dish cleaning and creating a space for us all to relax and socialize.

During the current age of COVID-19, restaurant dining rooms are closed or have limited seating, eaters are forced to cook at home, and producers are left without their typical wholesale restaurant buyers.

If we are going to transition into a more sustainable local food system in Nebraska we have to get to know our farmers. We will need to show up at farmers’ markets, order ahead of time and increase our skills in the kitchen.

We must invest in CSAs and find ways to make cooking at home together more exciting. We must do this all with a newfound appreciation that our food is best grown by a local, safe and reliable source.

Wally Graeber is supply coordinator at Lone Tree Foods in Lincoln.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: White people need to speak out against senseless killings of black people
Columnists

Commentary: White people need to speak out against senseless killings of black people

As a child, I grew up in abject poverty with our family being evicted often. A number of times I found myself in a poor African American neighborhoods or public housing. During those times, I was often the only white child in my class. I can say in total honesty, I was never happier as a child than when I was in those neighborhoods, housing projects or those classrooms. Ever. During the rare ...

Commentary: Twitter waited three years too long to enforce its rules on Trump
Columnists

Commentary: Twitter waited three years too long to enforce its rules on Trump

President Donald Trump has finally goaded Twitter into starting the fight that Trump has been itching to have. Unfortunately for the social media giant, it's a fight Twitter cannot win anymore - and one that Trump and his allies do not want to end. Over the course of his term, the president has flouted Twitter's terms of service countless times with impunity as he's used the platform to launch ...

+3
Commentary: Why presidents shouldn't choose their vice presidents
Columnists

Commentary: Why presidents shouldn't choose their vice presidents

It's clear from Jared Kushner's sticky little fingerprints and crayon scratchings all over the country's domestic and foreign policy that he's President Donald Trump's right-hand man. Why else would Trump put him in charge of Middle East peace, criminal justice reform and the 2020 campaign all at the same time? Kushner follows in a long line of such advisers tracing back to Alexander Hamilton ...

+2
Commentary: George W. Bush: We rise or fall together — and we are determined to rise
Columnists

Commentary: George W. Bush: We rise or fall together — and we are determined to rise

This is a solemn and challenging time in the life of our nation and world. A remorseless, invisible enemy threatens the elderly and vulnerable among us - and some of the healthiest, too. It challenges our sense of safety, security and community. Our children are separated from their teachers and their friends in a way that is hard for them to understand. Many have lost loved ones, jobs and ...

+3
Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him
Columnists

Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him

Imagine if you killed somebody on your job, and all you got that day was fired. You go into work the next day, return the keycard you swipe every morning when you get on the elevator, pack the things from your desk, toss out whatever food you have in the pantry refrigerator and say goodbye to your co-workers before two security guards escort you out of the building. And, let's just say this ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News