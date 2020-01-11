Local View: Charting the university's future

The University of Nebraska has enrolled more students over time, but not nearly enough when we consider the urgent workforce needs facing our state. We have grown graduation and retention rates, but campus leadership teams are focused on doing even more to ensure every student reaches the finish line. And too many of those who do graduate are leaving our state, exacerbating our workforce challenges.

We are proud that we are a more diverse community than we have ever been. But we have much work to do. And too many underrepresented students have yet to realize the promise of a college education.

The breadth, impact and stature of our research activities are growing. But too many of our fellow human beings are still hungry and thirsty. Terrorism is a constant threat. Too many Nebraskans have lost loved ones to cancer or face grave illness themselves. Too many do not have access to the technology, health care or support services they need to prosper. A leading public research university can help deliver solutions.