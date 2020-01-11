Local View: Charting the university's future
View Comments
Local View

Local View: Charting the university's future

{{featured_button_text}}

As students and faculty return for a new semester of classes in Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha and Curtis, I’m reminded again of how lucky I am to be able to serve at a place like the University of Nebraska.

Not quite two weeks into my new role, I am more convinced than ever that this is truly one of the country’s great institutions of higher learning.

Every day I read another story about the life-changing research our faculty are doing in water and agriculture, medicine, national defense and other areas. Every day I learn more about how our campuses are helping our 51,000 students succeed. Every day I meet thoughtful, engaged Nebraskans who are kind enough to extend well-wishes and share their thoughts on where the university system should be headed.

Indeed, our university and our state have arrived at a critical moment in our history.

Many of you have asked about my goals for the university system.

It would be presumptuous to make a plan before I’ve had the opportunity to listen and learn from Nebraskans who know this university far better than I. I’ll spend my initial months doing just that, and I will need the good ideas of partners across the state to help us chart a path forward.

I do know this: We’re going to talk a lot about growth, in just about every sense of the word.

The University of Nebraska has enrolled more students over time, but not nearly enough when we consider the urgent workforce needs facing our state. We have grown graduation and retention rates, but campus leadership teams are focused on doing even more to ensure every student reaches the finish line. And too many of those who do graduate are leaving our state, exacerbating our workforce challenges.

We are proud that we are a more diverse community than we have ever been. But we have much work to do. And too many underrepresented students have yet to realize the promise of a college education.

The breadth, impact and stature of our research activities are growing. But too many of our fellow human beings are still hungry and thirsty. Terrorism is a constant threat. Too many Nebraskans have lost loved ones to cancer or face grave illness themselves. Too many do not have access to the technology, health care or support services they need to prosper. A leading public research university can help deliver solutions.

We have dramatically expanded our partnerships. A new engineering building at UNL, new facilities for early childhood education and STEM learning at UNK, an updated home for programs serving developmentally disabled individuals at UNMC and expanded space for biomechanics work at UNO are only a few examples of growth in our campus footprints, made possible through forward-thinking collaborations with Governor Ricketts, state senators and private donors. At a time when economic development is a chief concern of business leaders, policymakers and Nebraskans alike, we must expand our public-private partnerships even more to maintain our state’s competitiveness.

I expect us to think boldly about growth -- but only growth that is responsible, transparent and true to our values of access and service to the people of our state. Above all, Nebraskans expect and deserve a university that provides an excellent education to their children at an affordable cost. That has been a fundamental principle for us for the past century and a half, and I will work every day to preserve the value and quality of your University of Nebraska.

I thank Nebraskans once again for the opportunity to serve in this role. As we begin this new year with a statewide conversation about the future of the university, I’m excited to see what we will accomplish together.

Ted Carter

Ted Carter

 Courtesy photo

Ted Carter has been appointed president of the University of Nebraska system. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Brace for the unintended consequences of killing Soleimani
Columnists

Commentary: Brace for the unintended consequences of killing Soleimani

  • Updated

"The law of unintended consequences is the only real law of history." So says my good friend, the distinguished historian Niall Ferguson. We are seeing the wisdom of that line playing out in the days since a U.S. drone strike killed Iran's most important military commander, Qassem Soleimani. Certainly Soleimani was a dangerous, smart, determined enemy of the U.S. Taking his skills away from ...

Commentary: Hardliners in the US and Iran are each other's best friend
Columnists

Commentary: Hardliners in the US and Iran are each other's best friend

  • Updated

The killing of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in Baghdad takes to a new extreme Donald Trump's policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran. The fervent celebrations among U.S foreign policy hawks, and passionate calls for vengeance emanating from Tehran, make it seem that the Islamic revolutionaries have no greater foe than the United ...

Commentary: My classroom's latest equipment for school lockdowns — a poop bucket
Columnists

Commentary: My classroom's latest equipment for school lockdowns — a poop bucket

  • Updated

As my students return to class this week, the newest equipment needed for school lockdowns will be there to greet them. It was delivered to my 11th-grade Advanced Placement Language and Composition class in the fall during a lesson on how to construct a thesis. My juniors cheered its arrival and everyone jokingly asked for the right to try the "safety device" first. My public school classroom, ...

Commentary: Trump may have started a war with Iran he cannot win
Columnists

Commentary: Trump may have started a war with Iran he cannot win

  • Updated

Americans are understandably war-weary and President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise of disengagement from the endless wars in the Mideast. However, in a dramatic and unnecessary escalation of violence after a minor attack by an Iranian-sponsored militia on an Iraqi military base, Trump's assassination of Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top general and second most powerful leader, has ...

+10
Commentary: We can't afford another war
Columnists

Commentary: We can't afford another war

A war with Iran would cost the United States and the world dearly. Experts say a full-blown conflict could easily kill hundreds of thousands if not millions of people. Other costs are less obvious, but nonetheless devastating. You know those plans for a Green New Deal? Medicare for All? Free or affordable college? If we go to war with Iran, you can kiss it all goodbye. According to a recent ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News